Rashami Desai On Slamming Viral Ad: 'It's Not About Ranveer Singh'

A still from the viral ad. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

TV star Rashami Desai, who slammed Ranveer Singh's viral advertisement with adult film actor Johnny Sins, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, clarified that she has a problem with the content of the advert and not Ranveer Singh. The ad for men's health brand is a spoof on over dramatic daily shows. Speaking of the ad, Rashami Desai told Hindustan Times, "It's not about Ranveer Singh. I don't want any complications happening. My words are very clear." She added, "In television, we've never shown such things. People always make a mockery of the small screen, but they come to TV when they need to promote (films). TV has the biggest reach, but it is also demeaned the most. There's no respectful balance. I felt bad because I've been working here."

Rashami Desai's statement comes a few days after she slammed the ad. Ms Desai's Instagram story read, "I've started my work from a regional film industry. And then I started working in television industry. Ppl call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all #Bollywood film also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt its a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Coz we are always made feel small and treated like 1. Actors really wanna work on big screen too. This is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I am sorry TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this a reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel its a slap. Maybe I am overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I'm hurt coz I have had a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion. #msorryfornotbeingsorry."

This is what Rashami Desai posted earlier this week:

Watch the ad here:

Rashami Desai is known for her role in TV serials like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Meet Mila De Rabba, Naagin 4 and Naagin 6. She also participated in TV reality shows like Nach Baliye 7, Bigg Boss 13, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.