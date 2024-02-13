Rashami Desai's Hot Take On Ranveer Singh's New Viral Ad: 'I Feel It's A Slap'

A still from the viral ad. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and adult film actor Johnny Sins recently featured in an advertisement of a men's health brand. The advert is a spoof on overtly dramatised style of Indian TV shows. Television star Rashami Desai wasn't impressed by the ad. She shared a long note stating that the advert felt like a "slap." She began the note with these words, "I've started my work from a regional film industry. And then I started working in television industry. Ppl call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all #Bollywood film also and much more (sic)."

Ms Desai added in her note, "After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt its a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Coz we are always made feel small and treated like 1. Actors really wanna work on big screen too. This is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard."

She added in her note, "But I am sorry TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this a reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel its a slap. Maybe I am overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I'm hurt coz I have had a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion. #msorryfornotbeingsorry."

Meanwhile, other celebs gave a shout out to the ad. Priyanka Chopra dropped a skull and a palms up emoji in the comments section. Bollywood actor Vijay Varma commented, "Jethji helping Johnny wasn't on my 2024 bingo card." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba you are bold and beautiful for doing this."

While Rashami Desai slammed the ad for disrespecting the TV industry, other TV stars didn't seem to mind the humorous take on typical Indian TV shows shown in the clip. Tina Datta, co-star of Rashami Desai in the TV show Uttaran, wrote "Hahahahahahaa" on Ranveer's post. Nakuul Mehta, a popular name in the television industry, commented on Ranveer's post, "Acing my day job and how." Another TV star, Ravi Dubey, dropped multiple LOL emojis in the comments. Kiku Sharda, star of the TV comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, commented, "Hahahahahaha this is insane." TV star Karan Tacker, dropping LOL emojis, wrote, "What even." Another TV star Parth Samthaan flooded the comments section with LOL emojis.