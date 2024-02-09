New Day, New Pics Of Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande Setting Couple Goals

Images instagrammed by Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become the talk of the town after the Bigg Boss 17 finale. The real-life couple, who had several disagreements on the reality show, are now setting major relationship goals. From sharing romantic videos to attending parties together, the couple are making all the right noises on social media. Now, in the latest Instagram, Ankita has shared a carousel of pictures featuring herself and Vicky Jain. Here, Ankita is wearing a stunning red and golden saree, and Vicky looks dashing in a striped suit. Along with the happy album, Ankita wrote, "Even though we never said it to each other...We knew," with a red heart emoji.

Recently, Vicky Jain shared his thoughts on his mother, Ranjana Jain's remarks about Ankita Lokhande. In an interview with E Times, Vicky Jain expressed, “My mother's emotion for me for her son was right, but whatever she told Ankita was not right. Shabdh galat the. [Her words were wrong.] There are times when people can't express what they are feeling and they end up choosing the wrong words. Important for me was to understand why she felt that and it was because of our journey in Bigg Boss. She could not speak to us, saw us in problems and pain and that's the reason she was worried.”

He continued: “In that particular moment, she [Ranjana Jain] said things which were not right at all. Now when we [Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande] are out, they spoke to us and understood the situation, our parents are fine. We never did any household chores but in BB 17 we were doing everything. We were so involved in the game, every day the dynamics of our relationships were changing, and then we were also under pressure to perform the best. Mummy ke mann ke kisi ki positioning change nahi hui hai. [My mother's perspective on anyone hasn't changed.] I don't support my mom's comments and even she realised that it was not right to speak like that and she should have waited for us to come out. Everything is fine, the family is meeting each other and family saath hain [the family is together].”

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17.