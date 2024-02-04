Vicky Jain On His Mom's Comments About Wife Ankita Lokhande: 'I Don't Support Her'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vicky_jain_fanpage)

Real-life couple, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's journey in Bigg Boss Season 17 was undeniably marked by a series of conflicts. Adding fuel to the fire, Vicky's mother, Ranjana Jain, made several pointed comments about her daughter-in-law. Now, Vicky has opened up about the situation and acknowledged that his mother's words were not appropriate for Ankita. In an interview with E Times, Vicky stated, “My mother's emotion for me for her son was right, but whatever she told Ankita was not right. Shabdh galat the. [Her words were wrong.] There are times when people can't express what they are feeling and they end up choosing the wrong words. Important for me was to understand why she felt that and it was because of our journey in Bigg Boss. She could not speak to us, saw us in problems and pain and that's the reason she was worried.”

“In that particular moment, she (Vicky's mom) said things which were not right at all. Now when we (Vicky and Ankita) are out, they spoke to us and understood the situation, our parents are fine. We never did any household chores but in BB 17 we were doing everything. We were so involved in the game, everyday the dynamics of relationships was changing, then we were also under pressure to perform the best. Mummy ke mann ke Kisi ki positioning change nahi hui hai. [My mother's perspective on anyone hasn't changed.] I don't support my mom's comments and even she realised that it was not right to speak like that and she should have waited for us to come out. Everything is fine, the family is meeting each other and family saath hain [the family is together],” Vicky Jain added.

In the same interview, Vicky Jain addressed the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding his marriage to Ankita Lokhande. He shared, “A relationship is beautiful and lasts long when you have the liberty to express, have fun with each other, can be friends. Ankita and I've been so strong in our relationship that we know that no matter what happens we are going to stay together. Ye itni Ek adverse situation thi [It was an adverse situation] which we saw in the early stages of our relationship and now how we come out of it and repair the problems, will be our main focus.”

Vicky Jain secured a spot among the top 6 contestants in Bigg Boss 17, while Ankita Lokhande achieved the position of the third runner-up. The winner's trophy was claimed by stand-up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui.