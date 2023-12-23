Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Munawar Faruqui

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss Season 17 is making all the right noises. Following the wild card entry of model and actress Ayesha Khan, the once inseparable bond between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui has taken a noticeable hit. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan schools Munawar for making Mannara appear "needy and desperate" on national television. The promo kicks off with Salman addressing Munawar and reiterating his statement, "Mannara ajeeb vibe deti hai. [Mannara gives off a weird vibe.]" Salman then questions Munawar, asking, “Yeh saari cheeze uske muh pe kyu nahi boli gayi? [Why weren't all these things said directly to her?]”

Even before Munawar Faruqui responds, Salman Khan intervenes, saying, “Ruko ruko Munawar, akele-akele chalne do mujhe aaj. Aapki vajah se Mannara national television par bahut hi needy and desperate lag rahi hain, for attention. [Wait, Munawar, let me handle this alone today. Because of you, Mannara appears very needy and desperate for attention on national television.]”

The caption of the video reads, “Kya Munawar ki baatein padegi usko bhaari after Salman's confrontation? [Will Munawar regret his statements after Salman's confrontation?]”

Recently, an argument also unfolded between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Munawar labelled her a “hypocrite” and later questioned if she took offence. Mannara said, “Nahi, bahut acha laga. Kyuki aap bhi to hypocrite hai. [No, I felt really good. After all, you're a hypocrite too.]” Munawar then explained, “Sab log jab bol rahe the Isha-Isha. Toh, apne bola nahi, mai nahi chahti ki Isha (captain) bane. Tab maine yeh cheez aapko boli ki. [Everyone was saying Isha's name. And you stated that you did not want Isha to be the captain. That's when I mentioned this to you.]”

To this, Mannara Chopra said, “Haan, I am standing for myself. Apki vajah se hi maine vo vote usko diya. [ It's because of you that I gave her my vote.] I am not a hypocrite. Maybe you are. I did not like the word what you said. To hell with captaincy. Aap apni friends ko jakar boliye hypocrite. Mai apko agey se hypocrite bolungi on many instances. [Go tell your friends that they are hypocrites. Going forward, I will call you a hypocrite in many instances.]”

Mannara Chopra continued, “Jaiye, aap apne naye dosto ke paas [Go, be with your new friends],” hinting at Munawar Faruqui's newfound close friend, Ayesha Khan.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.