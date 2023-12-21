Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan Are The Centre Of Attention

Munawar and Ayesha in a still from Bigg Boss 17.(courtesy: colorstv)

The drama in the Bigg Boss 17 house has kept fans hooked to their seats. Presently, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan have become the talk of the town. This is after the latest promo shows that their equation has left the housemates discussing if something is brewing between the two. In the recent episode, we already witnessed Ayesha telling Munawar what to wear and later the two are seen communicating through gestures, so that other contestants do not hear them. Now, the new promo, shared by makers on Instagram, begins with Ayesha asking Munawar, “Aapka mann nahi lagta na mere bina? [You can't live without me]? Listening to this, a blushing Munawar smiles.

Next, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil are seen discussing Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Sharma's growing closeness. Calling it all fake, Aishwarya says, “Mujhe aisa lagraha hai na, aayi [Ayesha Khan] hai to love angle start karte hain. Aate hi itna sunarahi hai suddenly normal hogayi? [I feel Ayesha Khan has entered the show intending to start a love angle with Munawar Faruqui. When she entered the house, she was lecturing him, suddenly she has become normal].” All this while Munawar and Ayesha can be seen spending time in the Chowk area.

Then, the clip also shows Isha Malviya commenting on their bond. While discussing Munawar's growing friendship with Ayesha Khan, Isha says, “Munawar [Faruqui] is getting attracted towards you.” But surprisingly, when Aishwarya Sharma asks Ayesha about her relationship status with Munawar Faruqui, she responds, “I don't want him in my life at all. I never want to see his face.” FYI: Munawar was just sitting behind them and having his meal.

The note attached to the clip reads, “Aakhir kya chal raha hai Munawar aur Ayesha ke beech? [What is going on between Munawar and Ayesha]”

ICYMI, Ayesha Khan, the wild card contestant, had earlier claimed that Munawar proposed to her before entering the show. While she entered the show demanding an apology from him, in a previous episode she refused to accept his explanation. In one of the promos, Munawar is spotted attempting to apologise to Ayesha, but she remains unconvinced. Munawar extends his apology, stating, “Tumhe lag raha hai mujhe realisation hai to mujhko maaf karde. [If you think I have realised my mistake, then forgive me.]” In response, Ayesha retorts, “If (you think) your sorry is ok to me, no it's not.”

Munawar, visibly emotional, breaks into tears. Ayesha adds, “Maine apni zindagi mein kya aisa galat kiya tha ki mere saath itna galat hona hua. [What wrong have I done in my life to deserve such mistreatment?]” Munawar apologises again, saying, “Ayesha, I am really sorry.” Ayesha replies, “You know I have no idea ki bahar log kya bolte hai, kya karte hai. [You know, I have no idea what people say or do outside.]” The promo ended with Munawar pleading, “Send me home please.”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.