Take A Tour Of Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's Lavish Mumbai Home

Bigg Boss 17 concluded last month with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. But even after the end of the reality show, former contestants and real-life couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande continue to grab the attention of fans. This time for their lavish home in Mumbai. Courtesy: Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka. He was invited by the couple to their house. Best part? The YouTuber gave fans a virtual tour of Vicky and Ankita's plush home. The video of the house tour was shared by Ankita's fan page Instagram. The clip begins with Sunny saying, “Abhi thoda sa dekhlo. Dekhkar dang rehjaoge. Itna bada ghar pure Mumbai mein, [Mukesh] Ambani ke baad Vicky [Jain] bhaiya ka hai. [Here is a little glimpse that will leave you stunned that after Mukesh Ambani, our Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya has such a lavish house in Mumbai].”

Sunny Aryaa then begins the house tour by showing one of the bedrooms. He then moves to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's living room. The pristine white-themed living area included a pool table kept under a gorgeous chandelier. The clip also shows a massive crescent-shaped sofa, kept in the centre. The clip was shared along with the text, “Tehelka Bhai visits Ankita's house after the Bigg Boss 17 finale!”

A while back, Ankita Lokhande decided to look back at her journey in Bigg Boss 17 as well as the Indian TV industry. Sharing a montage from her show Pavitra Rishta, Ankita wrote, "Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi 'Rishton Wali Ladki' ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai [The journey that started with Pavitra Rishta, now it has become even more memorable with the identity of the 'girl who values relations'! Defeat or win doesn't matter for me as much as I support you and your love has made me reach this far]."

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, she added, “Of course, there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting and loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y'all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to Salman Khan for your sweet words. Thank you, Endemol Shine, Colors and Jio Cinema for giving me this special chance.”

ICYMI, Ankita Lokhande was the third runner-up of Salman Khan's reality show, while Vicky Jain was evicted after securing a place in the top 6 in the finale week. On the other hand, Sunny Aryaa was evicted from the reality show after he got into a fight with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.