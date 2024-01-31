Ankita Lokhande Looks Back At Her Bigg Boss 17 Journey: 'Few Left, Few Stayed But...'

Salman Khan and Ankita pictured on the show. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande's journey in Bigg Boss 17 was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride what with the many ups and downs. The actress, who was in the top 4 of the TV reality show, decided to look back at her journey in the TV show as well as the Indian TV industry. Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name after starring in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, wrote in her note, "Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi 'Rishton Wali Ladki' ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai ( The journey that started with Pavitra Rishta, now it has become even more memorable with the identity of the 'girl who values relations'! Defeat or win doesn't matter for me as much as I support you and your love has made me reach this far)."

Looking back at her journey, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Of course there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting and loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y'all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to Salman Khan for your sweet words. Thank you Endemol Shine, Colors and Jio Cinema for giving me this special chance."

Read Ankita Lokhande's post here:

After the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Ankita Lokhande shared a special post for the show's host Salman Khan and she wrote, "A journey to be remembered and cherished forever! Thank you Salman Khan for your kind words. Thank you Jio Cinema, Colors TV, Endemol Shine for giving me this opportunity."

In pictures, Ankita Lokhande summed up her grand finale journey:

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.