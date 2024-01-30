Bigg Boss 17 Done, It's 'Party Time' For Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain And Friends

Ankita and Vicky with friends. (courtesy: imanasvi)

Ankita Lokhande, who was in the top 4 of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has been celebrating with her family and friends. Ankita's husband Vicky Jain was also a participant in the show and he was evicted just before the finals. Coming back to the celebrations, Ankita and Vicky partied with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole. Sharing a picture from the party on her Instagram story, Manasvi wrote, "Party time."Ankita and Vicky also partied with actor Srishty Rode.

See the party photos here:

Srishty Rode, sharing pictures with Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram profile, wrote, "Baki kare shine tu kare glow. You were not there to show how perfect you're! Your imperfections make you who you are and you are beautiful my love! We are super proud of you! You're the winner for us baby. Well played Ankita Lokhande. Love you."

Take a look at the post here:

Ankita Lokhande, looking back at her journey, shared a video and she wrote, "Of course there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting and loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y'all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to Salman Khan for your sweet words. Thank you Endemol Shine, Jio Cinema app for giving me this special chance."

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta.