Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ankita Lokhande Apologises To Mom-In-Law Ranjana Jain

After an anticipation of three long months, we finally have a winner of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar Faruqui lifted the gleaming trophy on Sunday, beating the other finalists—Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey. Ankita Lokhande was adjudged the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, much to the shock of host Salman Khan and fellow contestants. As of now, the Pavitra Rishta actress -- who was mobbed by the paparazzi after the finale -- has maintained a stoic silence and hasn't attended any post-show interviews either. During the finale too, Ankita and her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain made sure to grab all the attention, once again. Before show host Salman Khan announced the winner, Ankita was seen yet again apologising to her mother-in-law for her fights with her husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17. It began after the superstar asked Ankita and her mother-in-law to exchange 7 vows. Engaging in a lighthearted banter with the two, Salman asked Ankita to make four promises and Ranjana to make three.

As a part of the same, Ankita Lokhande begins by saying, “Main humesha aapka khayal rakhungi, jaise main rakhti aayi hoon. Lekin agar koi kami reh gayi ho to I am really sorry. Vicky aur mere rishte jo bhi rahe hain abtak, shayad aap humare sath kabhi rahi nahi hain isiliye aapko pata nahi tha. Lekin aapne jo dekha vo kahin na kahin masti ka part tha. Kahin na kahin jhagde bhi hue hain. Lekin hum dono apni taraf se puri koshish karenge. Main aapse vaada karti hoon ki main apke bete se bahut sara pyar karungi. Aur use zindagi bhar khush rakhungi. Main Apko bhi puri tarah se khush rakhne ki koshish karungi. Hum dono ek dusre se ladayi nahi karenge. Aur zindagi bhar saath rahenge. [I will always take care of you, the way I have been doing. But if there has been any mistake then I am really sorry. You have never lived with us that is why you don't know that whatever you have seen on screen was all in jest. While we both have indulged in many fights, we will try our best to make things right. I promise to always keep you happy. We both will never fight and will always live together]”.

But when it was Ranjana Jain's turn, she asked Ankita Lokhande to not be part of shows that would harm her family's reputation. However, Ankita Lokhande interrupted her saying that she is proud of being part of the entertainment industry and Bigg Boss 17 has not harmed their family's reputation. ICYMI, Ranjana Jain has made a few shocking statements that weren't taken well by Ankita's fans.

Earlier, Salman Khan addressed Ranjana Jain's comment on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage. Quoting her words, the actor said, "Hamesha se Vicky aur Ankita ki shaadi ke khilaaf thi, phir bhi humne ye shaadi hone di. Vicky uska (Ankita) pura khracha uthata hai. Actor se shaadi ki hai, to paisa lagta hi hai. Bahut kharcha kiya hai, bahut nakhre uthaane padte hai. [We were always against Vicky and Ankita's wedding, but still, we let it happen. Vicky bears the full expense of her. If someone marries an actor, it comes with many expenses. One has to spend a lot of money and manage a lot of tantrums.] Salman humorously added, "Nakhre to mujhe is waqt Ankita se zada saas maa ke lag rahe hai. [At the moment, I feel there are more tantrums from the mother-in-law than Ankita.]"

Salman Khan also pointed out how Ankita Lokhande is constantly apologising even when she hasn't done anything wrong. He also advised Reshu, "Jo dur ke rishtedaar hai, pehle to apni saasu ma ko bolo unke phone na uthaye. Kyuki maze le rahe hai. [Tell your mother-in-law to not answer the calls of distant relatives. They are just having fun.] They are jealous, they are poking your mother-in-law, and your mother-in-law is getting poked."

You can watch the complete season on the Jio Cinema app.