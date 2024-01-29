5 Facts On Munawar Faruqui, Stand-Up Comedian Turned Reality TV Star

New Delhi:
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the 17th season of popular reality show "Bigg Boss" on Sunday. The 32-year-old took home a cash prize of ₹ 50 lakh and a car.
Here are five facts about the comedian-turned-reality TV star:
- Munawar Faruqui was born in Gujarat's Junagadh and became popular as a stand-up comedian and rapper on YouTube.
- Mr Faruqui has a five-year-old son with his ex-wife whom he divorced in 2022. He is currently dating social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi.
- He first made headlines in 2021 when he spent a month in jail after complaints were filed against him for hurting religious sentiments after he made remarks on Hindu deities during a stand-up show.
- Following the outrage, the comedian announced he would quit comedy after 12 of his shows were cancelled within two months due to threats from right-wing groups.
- In 2022, Mr Faruqui made a comeback through reality TV show "Lock Upp", where participants lived in a "jail" and performed tasks to earn money as "inmates". He won the show's first season.