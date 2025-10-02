Comic Munawar Faruqui In Gang's Crosshairs For Jokes On Hindu Gods: Sources

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is in the crosshairs of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar because they believe his jokes on Hindu gods hurt the community's sentiments. Sources in the Delhi Police shared this information after its counter-intelligence team managed to foil a plot to murder Faruqui in Delhi.

According to the sources, the counter-intelligence team of Delhi Police had received information that shooters Rahul and Sahil, the accused in a triple murder case in Haryana, were recently seen near Delhi's New Friends Colony. Police set a trap to catch the two. The shooters were on a bike near Pushta Road around 3 am when police asked them to stop. But they opened fire on the police party. The cops retaliated, shooting the criminals in the leg before taking them into custody.

During questioning, police found that the shooters were in Delhi to target Faruqui on the instructions of Godara and Brar, who are now abroad. Police also found that the shooters conducted a recce of the comedian in Mumbai and Bengaluru before coming to Delhi.

In fact, sources said, the shooters had planned to target Faruqui in Bengaluru and were waiting for him outside an event venue. But Faruqui left in a different car, and this foiled the plan.

The 33-year-old comedian has been in trouble in the past for his jokes on Hindu deities. In 2021, he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh under the law against hate speech and spent over a month in jail before being granted bail. Last year, the comedian was detained during a Mumbai Police raid on an illegal Hookah Bar. He was later released on bail.

Besides performing as a stand-up comedian, Faruqui has appeared in TV shows and is a Bigg Boss winner.