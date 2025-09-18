Disha Patani House Firing: Top UP Cop Says Gang's Aim Is To "Spread Fear"

UP Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, stated that the aim of the Goldy Brar gang, who fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, was to spread fear among the public in the state.

ADG Yash stated that the incident occurred on September 12 at around 3:45 am, when two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside the actor's ancestral home in Civil Lines, Bareilly. On Wednesday, the two accused involved in the firing succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad.

"Ravindra and Arun were the two accused identified during the investigation and two more individuals who were hired for recce were also identified. The two accused who fired are found to be working for Goldy Brar gang had taken the responsibility of the attack via social media... The gang was worked out and the two shooters were shot down in an encounter...," ADG Yash told ANI.

Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

He also informed that, "The accused were declared dead after they were taken to the hospital and information about all the members of the gang is being worked out so that action can be taken on the entire gang." The bodies of the accused were brought to the postmortem house in Ghaziabad for further proceedings.

The ADG also informed that one constable of the Haryana police was shot in the chest during the encounter.

"One of the constable of Haryana police was shot in the chest during this. Police has recovered two sophisticated pistols and a huge amount of 9 mm cartridges." he said.

"The aim of the gang is to spread fear among the public in Uttar Pradesh... But after this action, I hope they will not try to test the zero-tolerance policy of Uttar Pradesh government... It will also be investigated where the weapons for gangs come from so that the source can be curbed as well...," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has assured strict action against those involved in spreading fear among the public.

"UP CM clearly directed that legal action should be taken immediately against those who spread fear among the people and that there should be a zero-tolerance policy against crime... Information was collected at several levels, CCTV footages were retrieved on many routes, and technical details were analysed," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, of strict action against the accused and security arrangements.