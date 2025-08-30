Munawar Faruqui Reveals "Abusive" Father Pushed His Mother To Death: "She Had Taken Poison"

Munawar Faruqui has opened up about his tough childhood, recalling the events that led to his mother's death. The comedian-rapper also shared about his strained relationship with his father and how he overcame it.

Munawar Faruqui, in an interaction with Prakhar Gupta, shared, “Initially, I was very angry at my father, but when I saw… I let my anger go. Two years after my mom's passing, my dad had a paralytic attack, and 80% of his body was paralysed. He was that way for 11 years, and I thought of him as a villain, but he was still my father. You start telling yourself that he did something wrong, but he got something for it too; he's suffering as well.”

The 33-year-old added, “Iss insaan se mai kya nafrat karu (How do I hate this person)? He doesn't have anyone besides you. That situation made me forgiving, and then you keep letting go of everything, and nothing affects you anymore.”

Speaking about his mother, Munawar Faruqi revealed that she endured several hardships in her 22-year-long marriage.

The Bigg Boss 17 winner said, “She never got any kind of appreciation from her family. She was very patient, but that sabr (patience) has a limit. I was 13 years old, and someone woke me up in the morning and told me that she was in the hospital. When I reached there, I found out that my family refused to tell anyone that she had taken poison, for reasons I never understood. There was a nurse who was a family friend from my mother's side, and I told her. She was shifted to the ER immediately, but passed away.”

Munawar Faruqui recalled that he wasn't even allowed to grieve.

He said, “They didn't let me process my mother's passing. The very next morning after she was gone, they called me and handed me a bunch of tasks and said stuff like ‘don't cry'. They made me the one responsible for everything and told me that I've to be strong and take care of everyone. It wasn't their fault, but that's what happened.”The Lock Upp star's concluding words were, “I don't remember feeling sad, and I remember pretending that everything was completely normal, even during the last rites. I was crying inside, but none of that came out. I was mad at everyone, and I remembered everyone who was ever bad to my mother, but at one point I forgave them all.”

Munawar Faruqui got married to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwaala last year. He was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a son, Mikael. Meanwhile, Mehzabeen has a daughter, Samaira, from her first marriage.