<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Next Stop For Rishab Shetty's Film Is Rs 550 Crore

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The epic mythological action film has completed 20 days of its theatrical run. On Tuesday, the project minted Rs 12 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie has amassed a total of Rs 547.15 crore in the domestic market.

On October 21, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 recorded an overall Kannada occupancy of 49.54%, the report added. Morning shows saw 23.69% occupancy, afternoon shows clocked 63.11%, evening shows witnessed 57.34%, and night shows registered 54.01%. The film is currently being screened in theatres in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara: A Legend. The original film won the Best Popular Film Award at the 70th National Film Awards, while Rishab Shetty earned the Best Actor Award for his performance. Like its predecessor, the prequel is written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the third-weekend box office figures for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

He wrote, “#KantaraChapter1 crosses the Rs 175 cr milestone... However, with the #Diwali releases arriving tomorrow [Tuesday], the number of screens and shows will be reduced... It will be interesting to see how it performs amidst fresh competition. #KantaraChapter1 [Week 3] Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 5.45 cr. Total: Rs 177.62 cr.”

The trade analyst added, “#KantaraChapter1 biz at a glance…Week 1: Rs 110.10 cr [Thursday release – 8 days], Week 2: Rs 54.57 cr, Weekend 3: Rs 12.95 cr, Total: Rs 177.62 cr.”

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 was released on October 2. The film features Rishab Shetty as Berme, Jayaram as King Rajashekara, Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavath and Gulshan Devaiah as Prince Kulashekara.