<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana Film Is Steady, Mints Rs 42 Crore

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali release Thamma — the new entrant in the Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe — kept its momentum on the first working day after the festive holidays. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 18 crore, taking the total to Rs 42 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Thamma registered a solid opening, with Rs 24 crore in collection, as per Sacnilk.

The film was ranked as the second-highest opener in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, after Stree 2.

The film has also become the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana, beating the opening collections of DreamGirl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh did not support comparing Thamma with Stree 2, as the latter is an established film franchise.

In his X post, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Thamma enjoys a terrific opening day... Emerges as the third-highest opener for #MaddockFilms, after #Stree2 and #Chhaava. Also ranks as the second-highest opener in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe [#MHCU], after #Stree2. #Thamma is the biggest opener for #AyushmannKhurrana, surpassing the opening day numbers of #DreamGirl2 [₹ 10.69 cr] by a comfortable margin.

"While a strong start was expected — given its association with the #MHCU — it's unfair to compare #Thamma with #Stree2, since #Thamma is a new entrant in the #MHCU and a standalone film.

#Stree2, on the other hand, is a well-established, hugely popular franchise with tremendous brand value and fan following.

"The best part is that #Thamma has scored across #India — East, West, North, and South.

"Well begun is half done... Thanks to the long holiday period, #Thamma is expected to post an excellent total in its extended opening weekend."

Thamma Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead pair never loses grip over roles that require their prosthetic Dracula teeth to do as much of the talking as their eyes — talking of eyes, Rashmika Mandanna, not surprisingly, wins hands down — and mouths. They do a fine job of flitting back and forth between bewilderment and omniscience."

About Thamma

Thamma has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with the lead pair. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is inter-connected with other horror-comedies like the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.