Ankita Lokhande On Discussing Sushant Singh Rajput In Bigg Boss House: 'I'm Not Answerable To People'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: X)

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been the talk of the town thanks to her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress appeared on the show along with her husband Vicky Jain and their journey was difficult, to say the least. Not only was the actress' marriage under the spotlight but both Ankita and Vicky were trolled for being toxic partners. Ankita's relationship with her mother-in-law also became fodder for cruel jokes and memes, and their interactions were dissected on social media. Additionally, Ankita was also chastised on the internet for often referring to her former boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for seven years, until their break up in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 and many fans were upset with the actress for speaking about him, even if in a positive light, in his absence. Addressing the criticism, Ankita has reacted strongly and stated that she does not need anyone's permission to speak about Sushant.

Referring to the accusations, Ankita Lokhande told ETimes “Yes, I read about it and I would like to say that I don't need anyone's fan following and Mujhe kisi ke baare mein baat karne ke liye bhi kisi ki permission ki koi zarurat nahi [I don't need anyone's permission to talk]. If someone has done something really nice in their life, I would definitely discuss it. I used to discuss my father a lot in the Bigg Boss 17 house because I felt he was an integral part of my life. Yes, I discussed Sushant as well kyunki agar mere saamne koi ladka baitha hai and he wants to be like his inspiration Sushant and if I know about Sushant then why won't I speak or share information. I will definitely motivate that person. Agar koi insaan chala gaya aur usne bahut acchi cheezein ki hai life mein [If someone, who has passed away, has done good things in his lifetime] I don't have a problem discussing, mere husband ko koi problem nahi hai, I'm not answerable to people.”

While on the show, Ankita Lokhande spoke about her breakup with the actor and said, “There was no reason [for the breakup]. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain. Woh [Sushant Singh Rajput] ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the.Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi.. But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha.[Things changed in a night. Sushant Singh Rajput suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him. But it's okay. It was his call. I didn't say much.]”

Here's a detailed breakdown of what Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and their parents have said about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ankita Lokhande lost her pet pooch Scotch, who was a gift from Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress broke the sad news on Instagram. In her post, she wrote: “Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much. Rest in peace scotch.”

Ankita Lokhande rose to nationwide fame with her role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, which she headlined alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput.