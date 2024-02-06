Ankita Lokhande's Pet Dog, Gifted By Sushant Singh Rajput, Dies

Images instagrammed by AnkitaLokhande. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande, who has been making headlines for reaching the Bigg Boss 17 finale, lost her pet pooch Scotch. Ankita shared the news with her fans and followers through an Instagram post. She shared a picture of her pet dog and wrote, "Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much. Rest in peace scotch." The comments section of Ankita's post was flooded with condolence messages. Mouni Roy wrote, "So sorry..." "Omg baap re god bless his soul," wrote Amruta Khanvilkar. Vahbbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Omg..so sorry to hear this. Rip lil Angel." Ali Mercchant wrote, "RIP lil Angel." Take a look at the post here:

FYI, Ankita's pet was a gift from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for more than 5 years. As soon as Ankita shared the news of Scotch's death, fans dug out an old video of Sushant and Scotch on social media. In the video, Sushant can be seen having a fun time with Scotch. A fan wrote on X, "After Sushant's death she brought Sushant's favourite dog to her home..such a wonderful lady...RIP Scotch." This is the video we are talking about:

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale. The couple have been grabbing the limelight after their relationship underwent ups and downs on the show. However, Ankita put the rumours of her divorce to rest by sharing pictures with Vicky from their recent outing. Ankita shared a new set of pictures with husband Vicky Jain. In the pictures, Ankita and Vicky Jain can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Ankita can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress while Vicky sports an all-black look. Ankita wrote in the caption, "Bikku and manku." Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta.