Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Set Couple Goals In New Pics

Ankita shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been trending a great deal as their relationship underwent ups and downs on the show Bigg Boss 17. However, the couple put the gossips and rumours around their relationship to rest by sharing pictures of their good times together. Ankita shared a new set of pictures with husband Vicky Jain and they are stunning. In the pictures, Ankita and Vicky Jain can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Ankita can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress while Vicky sports an all-black look. Ankita wrote in the caption, "Bikku and manku." The pictures received love from the Internet. Rakhi Sawant wrote, "Khush raho hamesha (Stay blessed always)." Bigg Boss participant Samarth Jurel dropped a heart emoji. A user wrote, "Purest couple." Another comment read, "Best." Take a look:

A couple of days back, Vicky Jain opened up about his equation with Ankita post the finale in an interview with Hindustan Times. He told the publication, "We live in a world where men and women both can have equal feelings, not aligned with each other. They can have different opinions and argue. I don't know how people missed this track. It's important to give your opinion on the show, otherwise people will say you are listening to your partner, where are your decisions? In daily life, we have not seen recordings of our fight, so we don't know how we look like when we argue. I can argue, hold my position, but nothing against my relationship, it will always be the same."

Ankita Lokhande, looking back at her journey, shared a video and she wrote, "Of course there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting and loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y'all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to Salman Khan for your sweet words. Thank you Endemol Shine, Jio Cinema app for giving me this special chance."

Before Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took part in another reality show called Smart Jodi and they emerged as the winners of that competition.