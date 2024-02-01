Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain On His Bond With Wife Ankita Post The Show - 'It Will Always Be The Same'

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy: lokhandeankita )

Actress Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, who gained a lot of traction after appearing as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 17, opened up about his relationship with wife Ankita post the show's finale, held last earlier this week. Talking to Hindustan Times, Vicky Jain said, "We live in a world where men and women both can have equal feelings, not aligned with each other. They can have different opinions and argue. I don't know how people missed this track. It's important to give your opinion on the show, otherwise people will say you are listening to your partner, where are your decisions? In daily life, we have not seen recordings of our fight, so we don't know how we look like when we argue. I can argue, hold my position, but nothing against my relationship, it will always be the same."

On being asked about their families getting involved in the show, Vicky said, "Ankita and me decided to get married at a certain age when we were mature. My family isn't a part of this industry, they don't understand. In Tier 2 and 3 cities, people meet each other at so many places, it doesn't happen in a city like Mumbai. So naturally they asked questions to my family about our relationship when they saw us on the show, on how was the relationship with Ankita. My family doesn't know how we are because they don't live with us. Ankita's mother has, so she has seen us having differences, like a normal family. I never say I support (what happened), I am not vouching for it. But a mother's emotions just come out at any moment, sometimes they are reasonable, sometimes they aren't."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande apologised to her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, during the finale night of Bigg Boss 17. It happened when the host Salman Khan asked Ankita and her mother-in-law to exchange promises in light of their rather tumultuous interactions during the show. The actor advised Ankita to make four promises while Ranjana was asked to make three.

Before Bigg Boss Season 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took part in another reality show called Smart Jodi, and they emerged as the winners of that competition.