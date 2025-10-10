Rashami Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Announces Engagement To Kavita Banerjee. See Post

Popular television actor Nandish Sandhu got engaged to actress Kavita Banerjee in September this year. However, the actor shared the news with his Instafam on October 9.

Nandish Sandhu shared a series of pictures with fiance Kavita Banerjee.

In the first picture, the couple are seen adorably posing for the cameras.

The album also features images from their beach vacations, date nights, and dinner dates.

Nandish Sandhu captioned the images, "Hi Partner. Ready?" He posted a ring emoji along with his text.

In an Instagram story, the couple shared the engagement date — September 5.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Dorabee congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations cuties."

Akanksha Puri wrote, "Awwwwwwe congratulations cuties." Charlie Chauhan, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Laveena Tandon, and others showered their love in the comments section.

Who Is Nandish Sandhu?

Nandish Sandhu is a well-known actor. He rose to fame for his portrayal of Veer Singh Bundela in Uttaran (2009–2012). He also appeared in shows like Phir Subah Hogi (2012), Beintehaa (2014), and Grahan (2021). His film credits include Super 30 (2019) and Phir Subah Hogi (2012). He was also a part of Vikramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime series Jubilee (2023).

Kavita Banerjee is also an actress who featured in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Nandish Sandhu And Rashami Desai's Relationship

Nandish married his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai in 2012. Their love blossomed on the sets of the show, and later, they parted ways after three years.

Reflecting on that chapter, Nandish told Siddharth Kannan, "I think it was a wise decision on both our parts that we mutually decided to go our separate ways. Things were not working out in terms of our thought processes. Our thoughts, our vision, our temperament was not the same, so I think we just hurried into it. We were young then, not very wise."

He admitted, "Compatibility came into the picture when we started living together after getting married, and we realised we were not compatible. We did not have the maturity to agree to disagree."

As per several reports, Rashami accused Nandish of domestic violence and abuse.