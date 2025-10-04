Rashami Desai Opens Up About Losing 9 Kg But Still Facing "Different Health Concerns"

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular Indian actresses who made her TV debut in 2006 with the show Raavan. Over the years, the actress has opened up about her struggles with her fluctuating weight and fitness journey.

The 39-year-old actress recently talked about her ongoing fitness and self-healing journey, sharing that she has lost 9 kg of weight and continues to battle health concerns. The popular television actress also said she is learning to take "one step at a time" and focus on doing the right things.

Rashami Desai took to Instagram, where she shared a series of images of herself doing yoga. In the caption, she revealed her struggles and her journey of weight loss and fitness.

"Posting this was just a pure intention that the journey was not easy. I have not reached my destination yet, but I am sure that I can do it, because I had no faith in myself. I'm down 9 kg and have different health concerns."

"These are the only clothes I wear, and I keep telling myself to take one step at a time. Everyone loves comfort and wants to do the best in life."

She concluded with a deeply personal and introspective message, speaking about self-acceptance, patience, and healing.

The actress concluded, "But in all this, we all forget that we have a relationship commitment with ourselves. We expect too much from ourselves... With this, I've realised the world will wait. Let's do the right things. I started my journey and it's still ongoing... And I know THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

This is not the first time, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant lost weight. Around the time Uttaran, Rashami Desai revealed that she lost around 10 kg by following a healthy diet and fitness regimen.

The actress shared that she relies on 80 percent diet and 20 percent workouts since her work used to keep her busy. Rashami Desai ate mindfully, including 30 minutes of walking and Surya Namaskar in her routine to shed the extra kilos.