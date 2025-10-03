How This Woman Lost 35 kg In 9 Months By Making 3 Simple And Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

There is something magical about real and meaningful change that does not come from crash diets or gym craze but from the small shifts you barely notice until you look back in the mirror. That is the kind of transformation influencer Snigdha Baruah experienced when she dropped 35 kg in 9 months.

To achieve her ideal weight, Snigdha did not chase extreme diets or brutal workouts but embraced simple and consistent habits that truly made a difference. She recently shared her top 3 effective tips that can help you lose weight too.

"Dietitians and fitness trainers are gonna hate me for breaking this to you. You don't need a fancy diet, expensive personal trainers, or a fancy gym to lose any amount of weight. I lost 35 kg myself, and I might know a thing or two about fitness. And here are three simple basic things that I did that you can start right away," Snigdha shared in a video shared on Instagram.

Snigdha Baruah's 3 Go-To Tips For Weight Loss

1. Keep it simple

With numerous fitness regime available online, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. According to Snigdha, the key is to keep things simple and not get caught up in complicated workouts. "You do not need to overcomplicate your exercise routines. Stick to strength training and then steady state cardio. What is steady state? Doing multiple steps in a day. Start off with 5,000, 7,000, 10,000, 11,000. At one point in time, I was doing 21,000 steps a day without even realising," Snigdha said.

2. Do not eliminate carbs from your diet

Carbs often get a bad reputation in weight loss. But the truth is, they are a vital part of a healthy diet. The influencer explained, "Your body needs carbs to survive. And I didn't cut carbs myself, so why should I tell you that? All you've got to do is portion control and calorie tracking. Whatever calories you're eating, try to burn more calories in what you eat. No keto, no carb cut, nothing."

3. Sleep early

Quality sleep is essential for overall health and weight loss. No matter how well you eat or exercise, poor sleep can hinder progress and even lead to weight gain. Snigdha said, "This is the hardest to follow. But you've got to do it. You've got to start sleeping early. Your body needs a minimum of 8 hours of sleep to recover. You have to give your body time to recover from that."

While these tips are simple and can be incorporated in any weight loss regime, it is always a good idea to check with your doctor before making any changes to your lifestyle.