How A Tech Expert Lost 27 Kg In 12 Weeks Using ChatGPT, Shares 7 Prompts

AI is slowly becoming a part of everyday life – from planning trips to fixing work problems. Now, it is also finding its way into something very personal: weight loss.

An X user named Hasan caught everyone's attention with his transformation story. No gym. No fancy diet plans. No personal trainer in real life. Instead, he turned to ChatGPT for help and used it as his daily guide. With regular prompts and a clear routine, he managed to build discipline and stay on track.

Hasan did not just share his results. He also decided to help others who might be struggling with motivation or structure. In the comments section of his post, he shared the exact prompts he used during his journey.

“I lost 27 kilos with ChatGPT as my personal trainer,” he wrote on X. He added that “daily discipline + prompts” gave him structure. To help everyone, Hasan shared 7 prompts in the comments section of his post. Here are his prompts that can help you in your weight loss journey.

Body Analysis & Goal Setting

Here's my current weight: [insert kg], height: [insert cm], age: [insert age], sex: [M/F], and my goal: lose fat, gain lean muscle. Act as a personal trainer and nutritionist. Create a realistic 12-week fitness and nutrition plan that works without gym access.

Customized Weekly Meal Plan

Design a 7-day meal plan based on 1800 calories per day, with 120g+ of protein, minimal processed carbs, and affordable, easy-to-cook ingredients. Include macros and a grocery list. I don't eat [insert foods you avoid].

Fat-Loss Home Workouts

Build a 4-day weekly workout plan I can do at home, no equipment. Focus on fat loss, bodyweight strength, and mobility. Each session should be 25–35 mins and progressively get harder over 12 weeks.

Craving & Emotional Eating Support

Give me a list of 10 high-volume, low-calorie snacks under 200 calories that help curb sugar cravings. Also include a short script I can repeat to myself when I feel the urge to binge.

Habit Tracking System

Act as a fitness accountability coach. Ask me 5 daily check-in questions (e.g., Did you follow your meal plan? Workout done? Sleep hours?). Format it as a habit tracker I can fill in every night.

Mindset & Consistency Prompts

Create a morning journaling script I can fill in under 5 minutes that includes: 1) my goal reminder, 2) one action I'll take today, 3) what I'm grateful for, and 4) a fitness affirmation.

Weekly Review + Adjustments

Every Sunday, help me review my weight, waist measurement, and consistency score from 1–10. Then based on the results, suggest how to adjust my workouts or meals for the next 7 days.

I LOST 27 KILOS WITH CHATGPT AS MY PERSONAL TRAINER.



No gym. No expensive apps. No BS.



Just daily discipline + prompts that actually gave me structure.



Here's the 7 Prompts that can do the same for you: — Hasan (@Ubermenscchh) January 1, 2026

Together, these simple prompts show how the right guidance, daily consistency and smart use of AI can make weight loss feel more manageable and less overwhelming – even without a gym or strict dieting.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Shares How Going Vegetarian Changed Her Body: "My Weight Stopped Yo-Yoing"