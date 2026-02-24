Inside Tara Sutaria's First Home In Mumbai: Wooden Floors, Classic Chandeliers And A Grand Piano

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Tara Sutaria's Instagram handle. The actor has just given fans a glimpse of her "first home," and the vibe is calm, warm, and very classy.

About Tara Sutaria's New Home

Sharing a set of beautiful photographs and a video, Tara wrote, "To new beginnings... To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open."

The post shows Tara Sutaria in a soft ivory saree, standing inside her new space. The house, reportedly located in Mumbai, looks elegant without being over the top.

The first thing you notice is the rich wooden flooring, laid in a herringbone pattern. It adds subtle detail without being loud, and the warm brown tone gives the home a cosy, inviting feel. The walls are predominantly white and cream.

One corner of the house features a grand piano placed on a deep red, Persian-style rug, which adds colour and depth to the room. Behind the piano are framed artworks in black and gold frames. A tall indoor plant stands nearby, softening the space and adding a fresh, natural touch.

Tara Sutaria's living room feels inviting. A long beige, tufted sofa runs along one wall, looking plush and comfortable. In front of it sits a solid wooden coffee table decorated with books, candles and small décor pieces.

The lighting deserves a special mention. A classic gold chandelier hangs from the ceiling, adding a touch of vintage charm. At the same time, soft ceiling lights keep the room feeling modern and balanced.

One of the most eye-catching corners features a black console table. On it stands a large printed vase filled with pink lilies. Tall candle stands sit on either side, with small tealights placed around them. A framed photograph adds a personal touch.

Overall, Tara Sutaria's first home blends classic and contemporary elements effortlessly. There is wood, art, flowers and music throughout. With its warmth and calm, it feels like a space where stories will naturally unfold.



