<i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Blasts Kanika Mann, Questions Love Gill's Actions

Salman Khan had quite a few contestants to answer to on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. From questioning Love Gill's behaviour towards her friends to losing his temper at Kanika Mann for arguing with fellow contestants, the host addressed several incidents that had taken place inside the house over the past week. ScoutOP was also in for a tough conversation, with Salman questioning his conduct during his fight with Yung DSA and his repeated arguments with other housemates.

However, it was Kanika and Love who found themselves facing some particularly uncomfortable questions from the host. While Salman accused Love of influencing Scout and using fights to gain sympathy, he warned Kanika against changing her behaviour depending on whom she was speaking to. The discussion became more heated when Kanika got into an argument with Qazi Touqeer and Aamrapali Dubey.

Kanika's exchange with Qazi and Aamrapali became one of the major talking points during the episode. The issue came up after Salman questioned her response to an earlier incident involving Love and Scout.

During a light-hearted exchange, Love had been singing the song Character Dheela Hai when Scout made a comment about her character. He also took a dig at her clothes, saying, “At least our pants come with a belt; your pyjamas don't even have a string.” Qazi did not find the remark funny and asked Scout to apologise. Kanika and Love initially laughed at the exchange, but Love later took offence and decided to end her friendship with Scout.

Salman brought up Kanika's reaction and questioned why she had not supported Love when Scout made the remark. He also pointed out that she appeared to have different standards for her friends and other contestants. Qazi agreed with Salman's observation about her behaviour.

Calling her out, Salman said, “When Scout made a ridiculous statement about Love, you were standing there, but you didn't take a stand. I asked him to apologise. Kanika, you are a hypocrite.”

The conversation soon turned into an argument, with Kanika getting into a heated exchange with Qazi and Aamrapali. She also raised her voice during the discussion, which did not go down well with Salman.

The actor immediately intervened and warned her against speaking to him in that manner. He said, “Kanika, do not raise your voice in front of me. Not here at all. I can do the same.”

When Kanika responded, “I am sorry for you,” Salman hit back, “I am sorry for you, man.”

He further told her, “Your pitch right now, the sarcasm, keep it to yourself. These days, you have set yourself on a different track, from the Kanika who got offended on Lollipop, which wasn't meant badly, to here. Kanika, will you keep quiet now?”

The makers have also released a promo from an upcoming episode in which Salman appears to continue questioning Kanika. In the clip, he asks whether she considers herself too smart and says, “Do you think yourself to be too smart? Are you a tubelight? Are you dumb? I have heard all your bloody bakwaas, and you still want to argue with me? I am saying something for your good. You want to justify? Let's do it.”

Love Gill Accused Of Playing The Victim Card

Kanika was not the only contestant who faced Salman's questions. Love Gill also came under scrutiny, particularly over her equation with ScoutOP.

The host suggested that Scout was allowing himself to be influenced by Love and was not seeing how she was handling situations inside the house. Salman felt that the friendship had become central to Scout's game, while Love often managed to get other contestants to come to her defence.

Addressing Scout, Salman said, “ScoutOP, you are getting overpowered by someone else in this house. Some friends are using you, and you don't even realise that. This entire group has been revolving around Love Gill. She pretends to be so innocent that everyone rushes to save her. Scout, only you have not understood her game; rest everyone has figured her game and moved away from Love. The audience can clearly see what is happening, Love. Why is Scout responsible for you? Love, you play the victim card after fights.”

The host also questioned Love's response to comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast during his appearance on the show last week. Both Love and Scout had objected to his jokes. Scout used abusive language while reacting to the performance, whereas Love said that Gaurav needed therapy.

Salman reminded them that Gaurav had been invited as a guest and questioned why they had reacted so strongly to his jokes.

He said, “Last week a guest performer came on the show. Gaurav Gupta was here to perform a roast. I am not a fan of the format, but it works in your generation. The way you and Love behaved was not cool. You were uncomfortable with something he said, but did you respectfully object to it? Love, how could you say he needs therapy?”

Love explained that she had no problem with jokes about herself but did not appreciate comments about a situation. She said, “I didn't like what he said. Had the roast been related to me, I would sportingly take it, but it was about a situation. So I didn't like it.”

Salman, however, was not convinced by her explanation. He replied, “Did he say anything that didn't happen on the show? Why did you put yourself in that situation then, and if you did, you have no right to get offended. He was a guest; we called him. Sometimes these things happen. Please don't defend yourself, you will further land in trouble. Both of you got very nasty. Your denial backfires on you only.”

ScoutOP Gets Pulled Up Over Fight With Yung DSA

Scout also had to answer for his actions during the week. The content creator had a physical altercation with Yung DSA during a task, despite the two sharing a close friendship earlier in the show. Yung demanded either eviction or strict punishment for Scout following the incident.

Salman appreciated Yung's response and said he had shown maturity during the situation. He then turned to Scout and questioned why he had resorted to physical aggression and whether he behaved similarly outside the house.

He told him, “Scout, do you behave like this outside too? We avoid physical violence on Bigg Boss; you didn't feel ashamed even after apologising to him. For what do you have so much attitude? You wanted Yung to hit you back? You abuse so much in the house; you don't care about it being on camera. You keep threatening contestants. You said people get inspired by you. If that's true, then all the best to those people who get inspired. And let me tell you, people who actually inspire don't have to flaunt it.”

When Scout attempted to explain himself, Salman asked him to stop talking and listen instead. He said, “Scout better hai bhai ki silence reh tu aaj, mereko isi tone main chalne dena bhai. I am taking it in your favor only. The more you speak, the more you will be in trouble, so only listen today. I am not teaching you; those days are gone. I will keep explaining to you in this tone.”

Salman also questioned Scout's friendship with Love and brought up an earlier incident when Mahhi had called Love a homebreaker. He asked why Scout had not supported her then, despite their close bond.

Calling him the worst friend on the show, Salman said, “Let me repeat, we only show what you guys do. If this is your real self, people are watching. You apologised only when Love explained to you. I don't know what the status is between you two right now. But Scout, you have proven to be the worst friend in this show. Your entire game revolves only around Love Gill. When Mahhi called her a homebreaker, why didn't you take a stand for Love?”

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.