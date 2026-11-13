'<i>Ek Bihari</i>' To 'Let's Sort This S**t Out, Bro': Salman Khan Brings The Dialogue <i>Baazi</i> In <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Trailer

After multiple delays, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer was released. The trailer is packed with punchy one-liners, sharp humour and hilarious dialogues. And if there is one thing that stands out, it is Salman's dialogues, which are a film in themselves.

The trailer opens with a message about war before introducing Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Clean-shaven, calm and composed, the actor steps into the role of a soldier who loves his family, shares light-hearted moments with his fellow jawans and stands his ground when the situation at the border escalates.

Inspired by the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers faced off in eastern Ladakh, the film appears to approach the subject with a message of peace rather than glorifying war.

While the larger message is about humanity and peace, the trailer also gives audiences several dialogues that are likely to find their way into social media reels.

Salman Khan's One-Liners From Maatrubhumi Trailer

1. "No One Hates War More Than The Soldier Who Has Lived It"

The first message on war sets the tone for the entire trailer. "No one hates war more than the soldier who has lived it, because war only ends for the soldiers who die."

The line establishes the film's central thought: soldiers understand the consequences of war better than anyone else. It also gives an indication that Maatrubhumi is not simply about a military confrontation but about the human cost of conflict.

2. "Ek Bihari..."

When a 1,000-strong Chinese troop stands in front of a few hundred Indian soldiers, Salman turns towards his men and delivers an unfinished line: "Ek Bihari..."

The dialogue references the popular phrase "Ek bihari sau par bhari", highlighting the pride associated with the Bihar Regiment. Known for its courage and determination, the regiment becomes an important part of the film's narrative.

Though Salman does not complete the sentence, the reference is clear. It is a punchy dialogue that brings together regional pride, patriotism and the spirit of the soldiers.

3. "Schezwan Mein Kuch Kaala Hai"

The trailer does not remain serious throughout. In one of its lighter moments, Salman delivers the dialogue, "Schezwan mein kuch kaala hai".

A play on the popular Hindi phrase 'daal mein kuch kaala hai', the line replaces the traditional reference with Schezwan, adding a humorous spin in the context of the India-China conflict.

The dialogue also brings out another aspect of the film. Soldiers are not just defined by their uniforms and responsibilities. They share jokes, tease each other and find moments of humour even in difficult circumstances. Salman's line provides a glimpse of that camaraderie.

4. "Lets Sort This Out, Bro"

Perhaps one of the most unexpected lines in the trailer comes when Salman is standing face to face with his Chinese counterpart during the border standoff.

"Let's sort this s**t out, bro," he says. The dialogue brought back memories of his recently viral line, "Sonam It's Done Bro".

5. "Insaniyat Aur Deshbhakti Dushman Khatam Karne Mein Nahi Hai..."

One dialogue that arguably sums up the entire film is: "Insaniyat aur deshbhakti dushman khatam karne mein nahi hai, dushmani khatam karne mein hai."

Translated as 'Humanity and patriotism are not in finishing the enemy; they are in finishing the enmity', the line brings the trailer back to its central message.

About Maatrubhumi

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Produced by Salman Khan under his production banner, Salman Khan Films, it also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Initially scheduled to release in April, the film was subsequently postponed. Maatrubhumi is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, coinciding with Salman's birthday month. It will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.