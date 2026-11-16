'<i>Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai</i>': Diljit Dosanjh On Attempts To Stop His Indore Concert

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the restrictions imposed on his Indore concert in his own way as he recited popular lines by late poet Rahat Indori during his performance on Sunday, November 15.

What's Happening

The singer appeared visibly displeased with the directions barring him from performing four songs at the event and expressed his frustration while addressing the audience.

During the concert, Diljit was heard saying, "Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte (Don't sing this, don't sing that, you can't do this, you can't do that)".

He subsequently recited Rahat Indori's famous couplet, which included the lines:

"Humare mooh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, humare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai. Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai, Ye sab dhuan hai, koi aasman thodi hai. Main jaanta hoon ki dushman bhi kam nahin lekin humari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (What comes out of our mouths is the truth, We don't have your tongue in our mouths. If they are against us, let them be, it's not life, it's all smoke, it's not the sky. I know the enemy is no less, but they don't have their life on the palm of their hand like we do. Everyone's blood is mixed in this soil, This isn't anyone's father's India)".

Diljit also shared a video from the concert on his Instagram account, capturing the moment when he addressed the audience and recited the poet's verses.

Why Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert Faced Controversies?

Last month, three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received bomb threat emails reportedly linked to Diljit's upcoming concert. The emails warned of a possible bomb blast during the November 15 event and also cautioned schools against sending students to the concert.

Following the threats, bomb disposal squads searched the three schools but did not find any explosives. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said preliminary investigations suggested that the emails could be hoaxes. The crime branch is examining the technical evidence to identify the senders.

That was not the only development surrounding the concert. On November 6, the District Child Protection Officer in Indore directed the management of C-21 Mall to ensure that Diljit does not perform four songs during the event. The songs named in the directive are Patiala Pegg, 5 Taara Theeke, Jeeb Vicho Labbiya and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di.

The directive followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharennavar, who raised concerns about lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and firearms.

The official communication referred to a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order concerning songs that glorify intoxicants and violence. The venue management had also been asked to ensure compliance with the directions.

Diljit Dosanjh's Concerts Have Faced Hurdles In Other Cities Too

The developments in Indore come after Diljit encountered several challenges while organising his concerts in other parts of the country. His Delhi concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, also faced uncertainty after the Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security concerns and law-and-order arrangements during the festive season.

The organisers subsequently submitted a revised security plan, incorporating additional measures for safety, traffic management and crowd control. Permission was eventually granted, and the concert went ahead as scheduled. The arrangements reportedly included the deployment of around 2,000 security personnel and a 700-metre no-car zone around the venue.

After the Delhi performance, Diljit spoke about the difficulties he had encountered and said that some people had tried hard to prevent the concert from happening. He also thanked the police personnel for helping ensure that the event went ahead.

The singer recently revealed another hurdle during an Instagram Live session. His plans to perform in Bihar could not materialise because of disagreements over crowd management responsibilities. According to Diljit, the authorities wanted him to take responsibility for managing the audience, something he believed should be handled by the administration.

Recalling the discussions, he said that managing a concert crowd was not a small undertaking and required considerable logistical planning. He also compared the arrangements to organising a large-scale event in Delhi.

Where Is Diljit Dosanjh Performing Next?

The Indore concert is part of Diljit's ongoing AURA India Tour 2026. After beginning the India leg with his Delhi performance, the singer is scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad on November 21, followed by Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.