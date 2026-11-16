Apoorva Lakhia Reveals How Salman Khan Shot In Freezing Weather For <i>Maatrubhumi</i>

Salman Khan reportedly began shooting for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace without taking a break to adjust to the freezing weather at the location. The actor arrived at the shoot and headed straight to the sets the very next day, filming in temperatures as low as -7°C, accompanied by rain. Director Apoorva Lakhia has now opened up about the difficult conditions, recalling how Salman completed multiple takes without complaining.

Apoorva Lakhia spoke about shooting at Taro Plains, one of the most challenging locations for the team. Situated next to a river, the spot was particularly difficult to work at because of the freezing temperatures and high altitude. Salman had reached the location only a day before the shoot but decided not to wait to acclimatise before reporting to the sets.

Recalling the experience, the director said, “The toughest location was in a place called Taro Plains, just next to the river, where we shot with Salman Sir and the others on the very first day he arrived. It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope.”

Apoorva Lakhia also shared how the actor managed the physically demanding sequence despite the weather. He said, “Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatised. We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining — no extra oxygen, nothing.”

Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment in the film. Inspired by the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, the story appears to explore themes of humanity and peace against the backdrop of conflict.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a closer look at Salman's character and the film's storyline. It features the actor sharing easy-going moments with fellow soldiers, interacting with his family and responding to the escalating situation at the border. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the film's action sequences, along with punchy dialogues and light-hearted exchanges.

Initially announced as Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, it also stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

After being postponed from its earlier planned April release, the film is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4. It will face a box-office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.