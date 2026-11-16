'After Playing Shri Ram, Why Should I Play Dashrath?': Arun Govil Was Initially Reluctant To Do <i>Ramayana</i>

Actor Arun Govil, who became a household name after portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has returned to the world of the epic with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1. However, this time, the actor essays the role of King Dashrath, Lord Ram's father.

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Recently, Govil opened up about his decision to take up the part, his experience of working on the film and the lasting impact of playing Lord Ram on television.

The actor revealed that he was not immediately convinced about portraying King Dashrath, especially after having played Lord Ram for several years. He said that director Nitesh Tiwari wanted to establish a connection between Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and the new adaptation, which led to the casting.

"They basically wanted a connection or maybe some sort of a transition from our Ramayan to this Ramayana. That's what Nitesh Tiwari had told me. So they thought that I was the best person for it. It had been almost 40 years. They wanted me to play Dashrath, which I didn't want to. I really took some time to think about it, only because Nitesh Tiwari was keen for me to be a part of this film. And finally, he could make me do it. I did not see any harm in playing the part. But yes, there was this thought: after playing the role of Shri Ram, why should I play Dashrath? But then I didn't see any minus points in doing this," he said in a conversation with SCREEN

Explaining why the transition was not particularly challenging for him, Govil said he was already familiar with the emotions associated with both characters. He also pointed out that his own experience as a father made it easier to understand Dashrath's perspective.

"The work I did with Dashrath in Ramayana, I knew the emotion he carried. I knew the emotion of Ram also. Everything was known to me. So it wasn't a very difficult task for me. I didn't have to do a lot of preparation. Age-wise also, now, in real life, I'm a father. My son is almost 46 years old now. So I had no issues playing a fatherly figure."

Arun Govil Says Playing Lord Ram Limited His Acting Opportunities

While portraying Lord Ram brought Govil unprecedented recognition, the actor admitted that the popularity of the character also influenced the kind of roles filmmakers were willing to offer him. His association with the character became so strong that producers and directors found it difficult to imagine him in other roles.

Reflecting on how the 1987 television series shaped his professional journey, Govil said the recognition and affection he received from audiences far outweighed the opportunities he might have missed.

"My image had become so strong that my producers and directors thought what we should give him now. It did put me in a box for many years. But my point of view was that what Ram had given me, if I had done many films or television episodes at that time, I wouldn't have gotten that much of what Ram gave me. If I had been working in films or TV, the numbers would have increased, but what Ram gave me is unmatched. You know, even today people give so much respect. The young generation, even today, touches my feet, takes blessings, and I get so much respect that people get up when I enter a room."

He added that the respect continues to be visible even decades after the show first aired. Govil also spoke about how the series remains deeply embedded in people's lives.

"I wouldn't have gotten all of this otherwise. So we should always weigh the pros and cons in life. I don't think anyone else got what I got in my life. From 87 till today, in so many houses, our photo is still worshipped. It's all about what holds priority in your life," the actor added.