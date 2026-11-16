<i>Ramayana</i>: Ravi Dubey Sums Up His Journey From 'What If' To 'Bowing Head In Gratitude'

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has been receiving huge praise from fans acoss generations. Dubey, who's a familiar face on television, made his big Hindi debut in Ramayana. In a long emotional note, Ravi Dubey said that he had doubts if he had done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself. But since release, the 'enormous' love he has received from fans, Dubey said he could only bow his head in gratitude to repay that love.

Dubey also said that Ramayana provided him 'visibility'.

"I think that's all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance.

"That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I'm still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude.

"Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble. In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I'm called upon," Dubey wrote.

"I was scared, What if I'd disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important ? What if I'd done too little? What if I'd gone overboard? What if i'd done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself," an excerpt from the note read.

"Siya Ram have held us in their embrace, and Shri Hanuman is carrying us forward on his shoulders. While shri Lakshman fiercely protects us. Thank you all for seeing me. Thank you for giving Shri Lakshman so much love. I dont know what to do with the enormity of it I bow my head in gratitude and I pray and promise to spend my life being worthy of it," wrote Dubey.

In his earlier note, Ravi Dubey shared BTS pictures and wrote a note, "Thousand reasons to be happy." His post followed by Ramayana crossing Rs 1,000 crore on 8th day since release.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramyana is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic by Valmiki. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishna and Lara Dutta.

Ramyana is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations, and DNEG. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are taking care of the music composition, marking their first collaboration on an Indian film.