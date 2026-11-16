"Wasn't Even Allowed To Have Friends": Shefali Shah Recalls Mother's 'Protective' Nature

Shefali Shah has spoken about her difficult childhood and the loneliness she experienced while growing up. Describing herself as an isolated child, the actor revealed that her mother's overprotectiveness meant she was not allowed to have friends. She also recalled being bullied at school.

Speaking at a literature festival, Shefali said, “I didn't have a very normal childhood, simply because I was a single child. I was protected fiercely, so much so that I did not have any friends. I wasn't even allowed to have friends because my mom thought it was good enough that she was my best friend.”

The actor said that she assumed her limited social circle was normal and that everyone grew up the same way. She also struggled to make friends at school.

“Nobody liked me in school and I used to get severely bullied. There was this girl who used to punch me every time she saw me. I really don't know what bothered her so much about me. Even though my mom worked very hard at it, her patent line was, ‘you're too mature for these people'. And, with that, I should have grown up with the most rocking self-esteem, but I was falling short in having more people my age, like me," she added.

Shefali shared that becoming a parent herself gave her a deeper understanding of her own parents and the sacrifices they made while raising her. She acknowledged that they did the best they could with the resources available to them at the time.

The actor said, “I don't think I can even imagine the kind of sacrifice they've put into raising me. In fact, even if I tried it, I wouldn't be a patch on it. I sit in a privileged place; they didn't. We were from a lower-middle-class family.”

Shefali Shah will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming period drama series Koke alongside Fardeen Khan. The show is expected to arrive on the OTT platform next year.

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