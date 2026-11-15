Actor Sharad Kapoor Gets Hollywood Film Offer Amid Emotional Appeal For Work

Actor Sharad Kapoor has clarified that his recent appeal to the film industry was not an attempt to seek financial assistance or criticise his colleagues.

After a video of him asking senior actors and industry members for work went viral, Sharad has now opened up about his situation.

In an interview with HT City, the actor explained that he had spent seven years in New York before returning to India a year ago.

"I was staying in New York for the past seven years. I came back only a year ago. The purpose of the video was not to badmouth my peers. My industry is full of my people. They're like my family. I don't need monetary help, and I've never chosen to do projects for that reason either," he said.

Sharad also shared that he has bagged an offer for a Hollywood film, which will mark his debut in the industry.

"If we badmouth each other, it gives the public a reason to badmouth us too. I've already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I'm going to start in January. I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track," he added.

Sharad Kapoor's Appeal To The Film Industry

The clarification comes after a video of Sharad Kapoor speaking about his personal and professional struggles surfaced on Instagram. In the video, the actor appealed to people he had worked with over the years to help him find work, saying he wanted to get his career back on track.

The actor also spoke about the emotional toll of the sexual harassment case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2024. He was accused of groping a 32-year-old actor and producer. Referring to the allegations, Sharad said he had struggled with depression and withdrawn from social interactions.

"When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody," he said.

Explaining why he had decided to reach out to his colleagues, the actor added, "But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it."

Sharad further revealed that he had been bedridden for the past two to three years. Speaking about the people he can turn to for support, he said that even members of his family only stay in touch through occasional phone calls.

"I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said.

Sharad is well known for his films like Josh.

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