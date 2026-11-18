Actor Sharad Kapoor has opened up about the difficult phase in his life, his health and his plans to return to work after his recent video surfaced on social media.

In an interview with NDTV, the actor expressed gratitude to members of the film industry for standing by him and offering support.

"This is essentially the love of people from the film industry. Those who care about me are truly standing by my side. Hema Chowdhary, Kunickaa ji and Sonu Sood all came forward on their own and have been helping me. At the moment, I am doing absolutely fine," he said.

Sharad Kapoor On His Health

Speaking about his current health, Sharad said he was scheduled to visit the hospital for further treatment and medical tests.

"I am going to the hospital tomorrow. Together with Hema ji and others, we will proceed with further treatment and medical tests. I also want to say that the Bezubaan organisation has been doing so much for us. Everyone should support this organisation. The government should also come forward and help Hema ji and others who work for animals. I think it is wonderful work. Once I return in about 10 days, I will be completely fine," he said.

The actor also spoke about the long gap in his film career, revealing that he had moved to New York, where he lived for around three to four years.

"I think I wasn't ready to work in films myself. I just didn't feel like it, or you could say I wasn't in that frame of mind. I left the country and moved to New York, where I lived for about three to four years. Now I have returned with a very positive outlook. I want to work again, and I believe people want to see me back as well," he said.

Sharad added that several people in the industry had encouraged him to return, with some producers expressing their interest in working with him.

He also confirmed that he had received calls from several industry members, including Salman Khan's team.

Sharad Kapoor Warns Against Donation Scams

Addressing the people trying to raise money in his name, Sharad issued a clear warning and urged everyone not to fall for fraudulent appeals.

"I want to say one thing very clearly: do not give money to anyone in my name. I do not need that kind of help. Please do not give money to anyone claiming it is for me. It is all fraud. If you wish to donate, verify everything properly first and then donate to a cause of your choice. But do not give money in my name. I do not need financial assistance," he said.

When asked what kind of help he needed at the moment, the actor had a simple answer.

"I only need work. I need work. At this moment, all I need is work," he said.

Sharad also reflected on the circumstances that led to his difficult phase, saying that his motivation to work had gradually disappeared.

"Sometimes life goes through a bad phase. When you are struggling, your mood is affected too. These two negative things often go hand in hand. I think something similar happened to me. But now everyone has helped revive me. They told me that I could work again. I thought, okay, let's start afresh," he said.

He further explained that when he spoke about God taking everything away, he was referring to his loss of motivation and desire to work.

"By that, I mean I lost the desire to work. The motivation to work had simply disappeared from my mind. But that's life. If God can take something away, He can also give it back. It's all His will," he added.

Sharad Recalls Memories From Josh, Speaks About Sonu Sood's Support

The actor also recalled some of his fondest memories from the sets of his film Josh. Remembering the song Sailaru Sailare, he said Abhishek Bachchan had praised his performance when the song aired on television. "What are you doing with Shah Rukh Khan? You were fantastic," said Abhishek to Sharad.

He also shared a humorous anecdote involving filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who once spotted him sitting by a swimming pool with a glass of juice.

"I was sitting by a swimming pool drinking juice when he came from behind, looked at me and said, 'Till yesterday you were standing on the streets, and today look at you, sitting by a pool with people who live like deer.' I told him, 'Bhatt Saab, you are something else!'" he recalled.

Sharad also spoke about his association with director Sunil Singh, for whom he had worked as an assistant.

Recalling his interaction with Sonu Sood, Sharad said the actor had assured him that he could reach out whenever he needed help.

"Sonu told me, 'Whatever you need, just tell me. You are my brother, my elder brother. Whenever you need anything, I will always be there for you.' It is this kind of love and affection that gives you the strength to stand up again. In fact, it is the encouragement and support of people like him that has made me ready to work again," he said.

Sharad also praised the film industry for coming forward to help artists in difficult times.

Sharad On His Family, Dogs And Lessons From A Difficult Phase

The actor said his brother and family had been supportive throughout the difficult period. However, he admitted that he had often avoided asking his brother for help because he did not want to burden him with his responsibilities.

Sharad also spoke about his dogs, who are currently staying at the Bezubaan shelter run by Hema.

"Right now, they are staying at the Bezubaan shelter run by Hema ji. Once I return, I will bring them back with me. Whenever I speak to them over the phone, they react to my voice. I ask them, 'How are you, my child?' and they respond with sounds of their own. They have become very attached to Hema ji too. They go to her and show her affection. It reminds you how pure an animal's love can be," he said.

Looking back at the past two years, Sharad said the experience had taught him the importance of taking his work seriously and saving money for difficult times. He also revealed that there were days when he did not eat, although he clarified that it was not because food was unavailable but because he often did not feel like eating.

"I did go without eating, but I never complained about it. I thought perhaps that was what fate had written for me. It wasn't that there was no food available. Many times, I just didn't feel like eating. Even today, sometimes I feel extremely hungry, food is right in front of me, and yet I don't want to eat. I think that was because I was not mentally well. But now everything is fine," he said.

He added that one of the biggest lessons he had learnt was to keep savings for his family and loved ones, as one never knows when circumstances might change.

Meanwhile, when asked about his partner's support during the difficult period, Sharad chose not to discuss his personal life.

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