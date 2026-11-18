Hema Chaudhary, a close friend of actor Sharad Kapoor, has shared concerning details about the actor's condition. Speaking on the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast, she recalled finding Kapoor while carrying out a dog rescue operation at his Mumbai residential building.

Chaudhary, who runs the animal welfare organisation Bezubaan Trust, said she came across the actor during one of her visits to the building.

Hema said in the podcast as reported by The Indian Express, "He may have stopped getting work by then. When I spoke to his brother, he said the actor had visited him to meet their younger brother. When I tried calling his brother again, he didn't entertain me. I told him, 'He needs you.' He didn't call me back. So maybe he's not interested. Maybe it's a property issue or something else."

She further said, "Three or four people have been waiting to see him die. He was almost gone, 99 per cent, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn't bathed or got out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked whether he had eaten, so he kept deteriorating gradually."

Earlier, Hema, who runs the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, also shared an update on the actor's health. She claimed that he had been struggling with physical and mental health issues, including a neurological condition and a broken leg, for nearly two years.

Hema also urged the media not to contact him, explaining that repeated questions could cause further distress to someone already going through a difficult period.

She further assured people that Sharad would soon receive considerable support from members of the film fraternity and said she would share more details in the coming days. Hema also appealed to people to extend their support to the actor during this difficult phase.

Sharad Kapoor has made an emotional appeal to his senior colleagues in the film industry, seeking work and financial assistance. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor spoke about the difficulties he has been facing and said he could use support from those he has worked with over the years.



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