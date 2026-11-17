Sharad Kapoor, who recently appealed to his industry colleagues for work and financial help, has found himself in the middle of a rather disturbing incident. The actor has shared an update stating that people came, put money in his hand, shot content, and then took it back. This comes a day after his good friend Hema Choudhary, the founder of Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shared a video alleging that influencers were abusing his health condition and creating content around it.

Sharad Kapoor shared in his video, "I would like to thank the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I'm so thankful to you. Aap logon ne itna pyaar diya hai, aap soch bhi nahi sakte. Bahut se social media mein galat cheezein dikha di ki aapne paisa diya. Pata hi nahi chala kaun kya kar raha hai. Samajh hi nahi aa raha. Matlab, you know, aap samajh sakte ho ki aapko sir ne bola kya hai yeh bhai.Usne bola aap pakdo toh sahi, yeh kaisi badtameezi hai. Lekin phir bhi aap aise log hain. Aap bol nahi sakte unko. (I would like to thank the film industry, my fans, and the people who have really cared about me. I also want to thank Bezubaan Shelters; you all have given me so much love that it makes me emotional. A lot of wrong things are being shown on social media, where I am being given cash. I didn't realise who was doing what. I asked what it was, and they asked me to hold the cash. I don't understand what kind of disrespect this is.)"

Sharad Kapoor recalled how some visitors did not take his consent before putting money in his hand, recording content around it, and then taking the cash back. The actor added that, from now on, he will simply fold his hands. If there is anything anyone wants to say, they can message him directly or contact his friend Hema.

What Did Hema Say?

In a video shared by Hema yesterday, she mentioned that initially she was not sure about sharing details about Sharad Kapoor's fragile health online. She said she had been worried about unwanted attention.

In the video, Hema said she had just returned after meeting Sharad Kapoor and wanted to expose what was going on because he was "genuinely not well".

She said, "He doesn't know what he says. He cannot talk for long; he wants to say something but ends up saying something else. I only posted his video so that he gets some help. We had to rescue him in such a bad state. I represent animal welfare. To help him, I had to go viral in the industry and post that video. We did succeed; people have come forward to meet him, but so far no help has come in. He is still in the same condition. I know it takes time, and it has only been three days."

She added, "In the afternoon, when I came home after meeting Sharad, somebody called him and took him out on the pretext of lunch. Some Guruji made him say that if anyone needs an acting job, Sharad can help them through Guruji. First, give him work. Let him become independent. Right now, Sharad Kapoor is helpless; how will he help anyone? Another guy took him somewhere, gave him cash, and made a video showing he was helping him. This is called publicity, not help."

She expressed her anger at how Sharad Kapoor was being used to increase people's followers and claimed that he was not "mentally stable".

"He is in trauma, and you are making him vlog, taking his bytes. How will he work in Bollywood if you don't let him live? What kind of media is this? He needs medical attention, and we have arranged that. When I asked Sharad about taking money, he said he didn't know the person; he gave him the cash and later snatched it back after the video was shot," added Hema.

The caption of the video read, "Please, please leave him alone to live his life... stop making donation reels."

Hema further explained that when she asked Sharad Kapoor about the money he had taken, the actor revealed that he did not even understand what people were doing.

Bezubaan Trust also issued an official statement that read, "We are not associated with any of Sharad Kapoor's accounts... all are fake. Do not believe or donate if anyone appeals for donations."

Sharad Kapoor Urging Film Industry To Help Him

Sharad Kapoor has made an emotional appeal to his senior colleagues in the film industry, seeking work and financial assistance. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor spoke about the difficulties he has been facing and said he could use some support from those he has worked alongside over the years. His appeal comes a day after news of his four pet dogs being moved to an animal welfare centre went viral.

“When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad said in the video, referring to the sexual harassment case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2024, following allegations that he had groped a 32-year-old actor and producer.

“But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," he added.

The actor also revealed that he has been bedridden for the past two to three years. Speaking about his support system, Sharad claimed that members of his family only check in on him over occasional phone calls. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said.

Sharad's friend Hema Choudhary, who runs the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, also shared an update on the actor's health. She claimed that he had been struggling with physical and mental health issues, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg, for nearly two years.

Hema also requested the media to refrain from contacting him, explaining that repeated questions could cause further distress to someone already going through a difficult time.

She further assured people that Sharad would soon receive considerable support from members of the film fraternity and said she would share more details in the coming days. Hema also urged people to extend their support to the actor during this difficult phase.

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