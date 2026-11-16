Late Actor Nimmi's Caretaker Booked In Rs 8 Crore Property Dispute, Family Alleges Fraud

An FIR has been registered against Asrar Ahmed Shaikh, the long-time caretaker of late veteran Bollywood actor Nimmi, over allegations of embezzling funds and attempting to usurp her properties worth several crores.

Details

The complaint was filed on November 11 at Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station by Mohammed Yunus Salim Durrani, a relative holding the Power of Attorney for Salma Neldi Parveen, the widow of Nimmi's late adopted son, Ali Syed Parvez.

According to the complaint, the disputed assets include two flats in Neha Apartments on Juhu Tara Road, valued at approximately Rs 7-8 crore, fixed deposits worth around Rs 1.77 crore in SBI and Saraswat Bank, jewellery and a car.

The complainant has alleged that Shaikh, who held joint bank accounts with Nimmi during her later years, siphoned off the money from her fixed deposits.

He is also accused of selling her car as scrap and keeping the proceeds. Further, the caretaker allegedly locked the two Juhu flats.

Family Alleges Caretaker Concealed Nimmi's Will

According to the complaint, Nimmi's will had named her adopted son as the primary beneficiary of her assets. However, the caretaker allegedly concealed the will, following which the family approached the Bombay High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to access its details.

The complaint further alleges that, despite probate proceedings being pending before the Bombay High Court, Shaikh approached the family with a proposal to sell the two Juhu flats and divide the proceeds. The family reportedly rejected the proposal.

Santacruz Police have booked the caretaker under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property of a deceased person), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), and Sections 465, 467 and 468 (forgery and related offences).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Who Was Nimmi?

Born Nawab Bano, Nimmi was a prominent actress in Hindi cinema during the 1940s and 1950s. She was known for her performances in films alongside legendary actors such as Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. Some of her notable films include Barsaat, Aan, Uran Khatola and Mere Mehboob.

The veteran actor died in June 2020 at the age of 87.