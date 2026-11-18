Deven Bhojani has opened up about his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar's tough phase when the latter quit acting for farming but, in a sad turn of events, ended up in a Rs 2 crore debt.

On being asked if he was in touch with Rajesh Kumar at that time, Deven Bhojani said on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, "Not really, humaare group mein hum aapas mein interact karte the, par kisike niji maamle mein hum itna touch mein nahi the (We used to interact within our group, but we weren't so involved in each other's personal matters). We were there on the group on a light note (We interacted casually in the group)."

When Siddharth Kannan pressed that they had mentioned they were like family, then how could that be the case if they were only in touch on a lighter note?

Deven Bhojani said, "Honestly, itne close bhi nahi hai hum ki sabki personal cheezein bhi jaane hum (Honestly, we aren't so close that we know everyone's personal matters). We were not that close that itna kuch pata ho (we knew so much about each other's lives). Thoda upar upar se pata tha ki achha, you are doing farming, it's a nice thing (We only knew on a surface level that he was doing farming, and thought it was a good thing). We used to encourage him, but woh aise daur se guzar raha tha yeh humein pata nahi tha (we had no idea he was going through such a difficult phase)."

He continued, "Baad mein he said main Bihar mein hoon, I am feeling proud (Later, he said, 'I am in Bihar, and I am feeling proud'), toh hum bhi the ki tune kuch alag hi nikala (and we felt he had carved out a unique path for himself). We were happy tu achha kar raha hai (we were happy that he was doing well). Aur koi kaam chhota nahi hota (no work is small). And as you are saying kisaan ka beta hoon aur kheti daari karna chahta hoon (and as he would say, 'I am a farmer's son and I want to take up farming') and I am getting immense pleasure out of it (and I am getting immense satisfaction from it), aur shuru mein kuch humein bhejta tha bhi apne kheton se (and in the beginning, he would even send us produce from his fields). It was wonderful."

Deven Bhojani shared how, after that, Rajesh Kumar came back to Mumbai and did back-to-back projects. He said that everyone goes through good and bad phases, and that everyone has to face them at some point in life.

Why Did Rajesh Kumar Leave Acting?

Rajesh's interest in farming grew after several interactions with spiritual leader Sadhguru. Although he was not initially convinced by Sadhguru's teachings, he eventually became a follower and hosted several events for the Isha Foundation.

He was also associated with Sadhguru's Rally for Rivers campaign, where he helped host events.

He shared, "There was one thing which Sadhguru was constantly saying during the rally, 'Give me 100 youth from your state and I will change the face of agriculture. But for three years, do not ask me, what about me?' So when I reached my village, I suddenly happened to complete that line for myself, that the day you stop thinking about yourself, is the day you start thinking about others and the day you start thinking about others, others start thinking about you."

Rajesh said his growing understanding of the problems faced by farmers made him want to experience the challenges himself rather than simply advise others.

He added, "With all the information and the kind of education we are part of, I realised that it is better that instead of being on this side and asking the farmers to not put pesticides, I will have to jump on the other side and understand where the problem is. So I went on the other side and became a farmer myself. I tried horticulture and failed badly."

"But after being under Sadhguru's grace, I won't call it failure. Now it doesn't bother me that because I do not want to label it under success or failure. There was so much learning that happened, which otherwise, I couldn't have learnt," he concluded.

Rajesh's Farming Experience

Rajesh's experience with farming was far from smooth. He said it took him almost five years to understand agriculture, farmland and soil. During that time, he faced several setbacks.

He initially started plantation work, but a flood hit the area after nearly 35 years and destroyed everything he had planted.

He shared, "It happened in such a way that I started, I did plantation, the flood happened in that area after 35 years, everything got washed away."

Despite the setback, Rajesh tried again and planted another 15,000 trees. His efforts, however, were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He later made another attempt at planting trees, only to face yet another problem when the water table disappeared.

He said, "The last effort... And the money I had, I could only get drilled 500 feet for borewell, and there was not even a drop of water. All these things were happening simultaneously."

Rajesh Kumar's Rs 2 Crore Debt

The financial consequences of his farming venture were significant. In an earlier conversation with Meri Saheli, Rajesh revealed that he had accumulated a debt of Rs 2 crore after investing in the business.

He said, "There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing. I went under debt of Rs 2 crore. (Bankruptcy) is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time. I was not able to generate money for survival also. This was definitely a phase," he had said.

Rajesh's financial situation has since improved considerably. In April, he revealed that his debt had come down to around Rs 20 lakh.

"I'm out of that financial cycle now. Only about 10-15% of the debt remains," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Rajesh Kumar's recent projects include Saiyaara, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ohh My Dog and Nishaanchi. Whereas Devesh Bhojani last won hearts in the Netflix series Chumbak.

ALSO READ | How Sarabhai Actor Rajesh Kumar Became A Farmer And Ended Up With Rs 2 Crore In Debt