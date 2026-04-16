How <i>Sarabhai</i> Actor Rajesh Kumar Became A Farmer And Ended Up With Rs 2 Crore In Debt

Rajesh Kumar gained massive popularity playing the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The actor has been doing projects now and then, but last year he once again came into the limelight as he was part of the blockbuster Saiyaara. It was then that he revealed that he had to clear a heavy loan of Rs 2 crore after his farming venture went through a huge loss. Now he has once again addressed the same as he mentioned that he now has only Rs 20 lakhs remaining.

What's Happening

Rajesh Kumar recently told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm out of that financial cycle now. Only about 10-15% of the debt remains. Soon, I am going to surprise people with something new-still related to farming, but something unique."

Speaking of how his family supported him, Rajesh Kumar said, "After I became obsessed with agriculture, my sisters-who have been citizens of the US and Finland for the past 25 years-decided to join me. Around my 50th birthday in January this year, my elder sister, who is four years older than me, resigned from her job in America and flew down to India. That was her birthday gift to me. She came to Bihar and told me, 'You take a backseat and focus on acting, I'll handle farming here.' Because of her, my younger sister also resigned and said she would join us in March," he said.

The actor had switched to farming due to the covid pandemic, however, that venture failed and he incurred a debt of Rs 2 crore. He was forced to sell vegetables outside his son's school and had only Rs 2,500 in his account.

He had leased a 20 acres land to farm but severe flooding destroyed over 15,000 saplings and hence he was in heavy debt.

In an interview with Aftab Puntoo on his YouTube channel, Rajesh Kumar said, "When I shared that I had taken up farming, went bankrupt, and during that time, when people saw me taking an auto rickshaw, they would say, 'Bechara, he can't afford a car, he is taking an auto'. Now, when I take an auto after working so much, they call me down to earth."

Furthermore, he explained why he sold his car, "I sold my car because of traffic. I only use local transport. Even for shoots, I take Ola or Uber. I prefer that; I prefer Rapido."

He added that convenience matters the most to him, and that even if he purchases an expensive car, he would still be stuck in traffic.

When Rajesh Kumar Spoke About Starting Farming And Bankruptcy

Last year in an interview with Meri Saheli, Rajesh Kumar had opened up on starting farming, his acting career and more.

Rajesh Kumar had said, "The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss. There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing. I went into debt of ₹2 crore. Bankruptcy is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time. I was not able to generate money for survival."

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran from 2004 to 2006 and was a milestone moment in Rajesh Kumar's career. The show also featured Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan.