Was Satish Shah Planning An Acting Comeback? <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Co-Star Rajesh Kumar's Post Suggests So

Actor Satish Shah died on Saturday at the age of 74 in Mumbai.

He was reportedly planning to make a comeback before his death. Rajesh Kumar, who played his on-screen son in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared a heartfelt note that hinted at Satish Shah's plans to return to acting.

On Saturday, Rajesh Kumar shared a photo of the late actor on Instagram. The picture showed him sporting grey hair and a moustache.

In his caption, Rajesh wrote, "We spoke over this look of yours couple of days back. Dad, you are a liar. You said you will be back in sometime. Never knew that you will show us your back and leave like this. I miss you. I am sorry I delayed our meeting."

Rajesh also added an emotional line that reflected Satish's love for humour, "You have changed RIP into RIH forever. Rest in humour dad. Will try to smile like you always."

Rajesh Kumar and Satish Shah have worked together on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai from 2004 to 2006 and again in 2017. Satish's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai and Rajesh's quirky Rosesh Sarabhai remain iconic even years later.

Interestingly, Satish Shah had already spoken about returning to the screen. His last appearance was in the 2023 show United Kacche, where he played Jogu Chimanlal Patel.

In an interview with News18 at the time, the actor said he had taken a break from acting but was not done with it forever. “I've stopped performing in public now, I mean, in movies and otherwise. I have taken, you could say, a sabbatical, and it has been rather long. Pehle se meri fitrat main raha hai, main koi cheez enjoy karta hoon tabhi karta hoon.”

Satish Shah had also hinted at his desire to return soon, adding, “I stopped enjoying, I guess, for a while, so I thought maybe I'll rejuvenate myself and then start all over again. I'm in no hurry to die.”

Satish Shah's last rites were performed today (October 26) at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

ALSO READ: When Satish Shah Called His Show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai A "Big Flop": "My First TV Failure"