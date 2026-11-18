Ananya Birla has given fans a glimpse of what they can expect from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Pralay.

The film, which is reportedly a zombie thriller, is already generating curiosity, and Ananya has hinted that the project will be quite a visual treat.

During the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Ananya was asked about the much-anticipated film, which she is producing.

Sharing her excitement, she said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands."

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay will mark Ranveer Singh's first release after the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Ranveer, who also serves as a producer on the film, headlines the project alongside Lokah breakout star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

For Pralay, the makers have opted to film extensively at real locations across Mumbai and its surrounding regions. Following several months of technical pre-production, principal photography is now underway. Conceived as a large-scale theatrical action thriller, the film is being mounted on an ambitious scale.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan is currently in its final season. Karan Johar confirmed that he would not be returning with another season when the show premiered in October this year.

The season kicked off with Salman Khan as the first guest, while Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance during the rapid-fire round.

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