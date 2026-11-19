The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, took a hilarious turn when Ananya Birla decided to dial Alia Bhatt during the show's Phone A Celeb segment. What was meant to be a fun celebrity call quickly became a laugh-out-loud moment when Alia cheekily asked if it was for general knowledge.

During the prank call, when Alia picked up the phone, Ananya said, “Hi, sorry I was supposed to call earlier. The show just got done. I don't know, man. I just completely blanked. I don't know why I'm calling you. I just don't know what to do.”

Taking a brief pause Alia asked, “What happened?” and instantly caught her act. “Are you playing a prank on me?" asked Alia, naked, Ananya. “No, no, I'm being serious. "I am so sorry; I know it is so inappropriate of me to call you,” Ananya defended, adding that she has made a fool of herself for nothing. Hearing this, Alia instantly asked, “General knowledge? You are calling the wrong person.”

Alia's candid reply left everyone in splits, prompting host Karan Johar to end the prank. “Alia, we are so sorry,” Karan said, asking the actor to say, “Hey, Karan, it's me," so that Ananya could gain five points in the game.

During the same round, Ananya Birla's fellow participant Ananya Panday decided to call several actors she has been rumoured to have dated. The actor began the game by calling Aditya Roy Kapur, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship for nearly two years. Despite Karan noting that the actor was currently recovering from dengue, Aditya answered the call, leading to a warm exchange.

Ananya Panday then proceeded to call Ishaan Khatter, prompting Karan to tease her about her pattern of contacting former partners. Noticing the names coming up one after another, Ananya Birla joked, “You have called all your exes.”

The competitive nature of the episode extended beyond the phone segment, as the guests engaged in a closely contested rapid-fire round. It ultimately saw Ananya Birla emerge as the winner, taking home the show's coveted coffee hamper.