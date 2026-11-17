Robert Pattinson has a new licence to kill. The British actor, known for now 'stealing jobs faster than AI' and for playing Batman and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, has officially been named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the iconic 007.

The announcement, made by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, has predictably sent the Internet into a frenzy. While some fans are excited to see Pattinson take on another iconic franchise, others aren't convinced 'he has the makings of Bond'. Some would have preferred a relatively unknown face, while others are still struggling to separate the actor from his stint as Batman.

But Pattinson's casting is special for another reason. He will be the first actor to play James Bond under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control, following a deal that changed the way one of cinema's most closely guarded franchises is run. And while the reported $20 million payment has grabbed headlines, the story of how Bond landed with Amazon is considerably more complicated.

How Amazon Got Its Hands On 007

Amazon's interest in James Bond did not begin with Robert Pattinson's casting. The tech giant had been eyeing the franchise for years, and its first big move came in 2021, when it announced plans to acquire MGM, the Hollywood studio behind the Bond film catalogue.

The deal, worth approximately $8.5 billion, was completed in March 2022. It brought MGM's extensive film and television library under Amazon's umbrella, along with its distribution interests in the existing James Bond films.

There was, however, one rather significant catch. While Amazon now had access to Bond's cinematic catalogue, it did not have complete creative control over the franchise. That remained firmly with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the producers who had spent decades protecting the character's legacy.

Amazon would have to negotiate with the family if it wanted to decide the future of 007.

The Broccoli's: The Family That Kept Bond Close

The Broccoli family is not just associated with James Bond. For more than six decades, it was the family behind the franchise's creative direction, helping turn Ian Fleming's literary spy into one of cinema's most successful characters.

It all began with Albert R Broccoli, popularly known as 'Cubby' Broccoli. Along with producer Harry Saltzman, he acquired the screen rights to Fleming's Bond novels in 1961 and established Eon Productions.

The following year, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as 007, marked the beginning of the official Bond film series.

Albert R Broccoli was popularly known as 'Cubby' Broccoli. Photo: James Bond

The films soon became known for their signature mix of international espionage, extravagant locations, memorable villains, action sequences and, of course, the impeccably dressed secret agent.

Cubby's daughter Barbara Broccoli and stepson Michael G Wilson eventually became the custodians of that legacy. Wilson joined the production team in the 1970s and became a producing partner, while Barbara grew up around Bond productions and worked her way into the business.

The Broccoli Family. Photo: Reddit

Following Cubby Broccoli's death in 1996, the two took charge of the franchise's creative direction. Together, they oversaw the Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig eras, producing every official Bond film from GoldenEye (1995) to No Time To Die (2021).

For decades, the duo exercised considerable control over the franchise, including decisions involving casting, scripts, directors and the overall direction of the films.

What Changed In 2025?

On February 20, 2025, Amazon MGM Studios announced a joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson to hold the James Bond intellectual property rights.

Under the arrangement, Amazon MGM gained creative control over future Bond productions, while the Broccolis retained a co-ownership interest in the franchise. The transaction formally closed in March 2025.

When this new arrangement was announced in February 2025, reports suggested that the deal could be worth around $1 billion.

However, a subsequent filing by Eon Productions put the consideration for its interest in the franchise at $20 million.

However, due to this 'joint-structure deal', the family did not simply disappear from Bond's ownership structure. It stepped away from the day-to-day creative decisions, leaving Amazon MGM to determine the direction of future films.

For Amazon, this was the missing piece after taking over MGM and the James Bond franchise. It could now develop the next Bond film without the same level of creative oversight from the family that had guarded the franchise since 1962.

A New Era Of 007

And now, Robert Pattinson becomes the face of this new chapter.

The 26th official Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (also the director of Dune), with a screenplay by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers, while Tanya Lapointe will executive produce.

Pattinson, who has already played Batman, joins the list of six actors who have previously portrayed Bond in the official Eon film series: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

The actor described the appointment as "the honour of a lifetime", while Amazon MGM expressed confidence that he would bring something special to the character. The film's title and release date are yet to be announced.