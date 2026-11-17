After years of rumours and fan guessing games, the search for the next 007 is officially over. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the identity on Monday, announcing that British actor Robert Pattinson will take over the famous role of James Bond. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are leading the project, which is expected to start filming next year.

Pattinson, 40, will be the seventh actor to play the iconic British secret agent. He described the role as "the honour of a lifetime".

As he prepares to step into the shoes left behind by Daniel Craig, the internet called it "the best decision ever".

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Fans react with 007 hype

As soon as the news broke, social media exploded with reactions. Most fans were thrilled, flooding the comment section with memes and jokes about Pattinson's already massive list of famous roles.

Because Pattinson currently plays Bruce Wayne in The Batman, many users joked about his busy double life, writing things like, "James Bond by day, Batman by night."

Others pointed out how quickly he collects major Hollywood franchises, from Harry Potter and Twilight to DC Comics and now 007. One fan joked that he is "gathering roles like Infinity Stones," while another asked, "AI or Robert Pattinson, who will steal your job faster?"

IMDb's official account summed up the mood, posting, "To say we're freaking out is an understatement."

Several users even admitted they had never seen a Bond movie before, but because of Pattinson's casting, they will watch a 007 movie for the first time.

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"I am the target audience. This will be the first Bond movie I watch," one user wrote.

"This is genuinely the sickest thing I've ever seen," another user wrote.

"A vampire, Batman, and a secret agent. No way," said a third user.

"Bro is gathering roles like infinity stones," another user stated.

"Bro's living every man's dream of becoming James Bond and Batman at the same time," another user noted.

"My jaw dropped. I am so here for this. Does he need a partner in crime?" one user shared their thoughts.

"Batman and James Bond simultaneously is the greed they talk about in the bible," one user said.

'I am disappointed'

However, not everyone is completely sold on the decision. Some fans think that Pattinson is already famous for other major characters.

"He's a fantastic actor, but I'm disappointed. If you want to make a James Bond truly immortal, you have to cast someone who isn't already strongly associated with other iconic movie characters," one user said.

"It has to be someone who wears the role of James Bond like a second skin, someone who embodies Bond so completely that the character becomes inseparable from the actor, even off-screen."

"To everyone, Pattinson is still Edward Cullen, Cedric Diggory, and Bruce Wayne, three characters from blockbuster movies. In my opinion, this is a huge problem in terms of iconicity."