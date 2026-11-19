Days after Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, OG and senior actor Pierce Brosnan welcomed him to the world of 007.

"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond," Brosnan wrote on Instagram.

"You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making 'Remember Me.' It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Gra mor (big love), Pierce," the message read.

Brosnan, who portrayed the iconic British secret agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, joined Pattinson's Tenet co-star Elizabeth Debicki and former James Bond villain Rami Malek to wish the actor on his new journey.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios, which also confirmed that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film. Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

Pattinson's casting announcement brings an end to months of speculation about who would take over the role from Craig. Actors including Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult were, reportedly, in the race to step into the shoes of James Bond.

Pattinson and Brosnan had previously worked together in Remember Me, a romantic drama released in 2010, which also featured Emilie de Ravin and Meghan Markle.

Before the casting announcement, Brosnan had spoken about the search for the next 007 in an interview in September. He had suggested that the new James Bond would be someone whom the audiences have no clue about.

"I think it's going to be someone that none of us know about," Brosnan had said.

However, Brosnan had maintained a neutral position when asked about his preferred choice for the iconic role.

"I wouldn't pick anyone," he said, adding, "My wife told me not to say anything, and I've said too much. Because once I say something it goes everywhere and I get hanged,," reported Variety.

All eyes are now on Pattinson who featured in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey this year and will be seen in Dune: Part 3 next month before he moulds himself into the classic spy character.