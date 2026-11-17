After teasing fans with a mysterious glimpse of Akshay Kumar's upcoming sci-fi survival thriller Samuk, the makers have unveiled its motion poster.

The poster featured visuals of the menacing face of an alien creature. In contrast, Akshay Kumar appeared on screen in a tactical suit, holding a heavy-duty rifle, seemingly prepared for combat.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins on 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You.”

Take A Look At The Poster:

The poster further heightened anticipation among fans. “Looking forward, paji,” one user wrote.

“Really excited for Samuk,” another commented.

“International Khiladi for a reason,” a person said.

“Make way for Samuk. Something big is loading,” an individual said.

“Samuk will be a blockbuster,” another added.

About Samuk

The film is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is directed by Kanishk Varma. Samuk marks the producer and Akshay Kumar's reunion after 13 years. The duo previously worked together in multiple projects, including Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and Action Replayy.

According to IMDb, the film follows an elite security officer who is assigned to protect India's prime minister from an extremist threat. However, he must simultaneously battle a deadly extraterrestrial creature to save the lives on earth. Alongside Akashay Kumar, the film also stars Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, and Swanand Kirkire in other important roles.

Samuk is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 28, 2027. While the makers have offered a first look at the film's central antagonist, details about other aspects of the production still remain under wraps.

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