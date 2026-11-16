Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's <i>The Vvaan</i> Gets A Sequel, Announcement Video Out On Chhath

Ektaa R Kapoor has good news for fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan. The producer has officially announced the sequel, The Vvaan 2, on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Chhath.

The announcement comes after the first film received a positive response from audiences. Taking the story forward, the makers shared a special video on social media, offering a glimpse into what lies ahead in the folklore-inspired universe. The clip features people celebrating Chhath Puja and carries the caption, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai....."

The announcement video opens with a little girl chasing a butterfly. However, things soon take a mysterious turn as she appears to be followed by supernatural forces. The biggest surprise comes towards the end when her eye turns red, bringing back memories of the climactic moments of the first film.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra marked Chhath Puja by sharing a heartfelt note about his experience of working on The Vvaan.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, Sidharth wrote, "Some stories stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling, and Vvaan has truly been one of them. Working on a film so deeply rooted in our heartland folklore and traditions gave me a closer understanding of how powerfully faith and cultural traditions bring generations together."

He further spoke about the audience's response to the film's portrayal of Chhath Puja, adding, "To see audiences across the country connect with and appreciate this authentic representation of Chhath Puja, bringing its faith and traditions to Hindi cinema for the first time, feels truly special. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Chhath Puja."

Directed by Deepak Mishra, The Vvaan features a story written by Arunabh Kumar. The film was jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film arrived in cinemas on September 25 this year.

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