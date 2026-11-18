Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reacted after their daughter, Saraayah's, picture at the Mumbai airport went viral yesterday. Several online portals and paparazzo accounts run baby Saraayah's pictures on their respective channels without the couple's consent.

As the pictures went viral, the couple issued a statement through their teams, requesting for privacy.

"We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure to cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family's privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation," the statement read.

Sidharth and Kiara, who are expecting their second child, recently made a joint appearance at the finale season of Koffee With Karan.

The couple announced their pregnancy in October. The post included a picture in which hands are intertwined. Kiara and Sidharth's baby girl's hands are seen holding a pair of tiny socks. The caption read, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Notably, from announcing their first pregnancy to sharing the daughter's name, a pair of tiny socks image has remained constant for the Shershaah couple.

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child on July 15 last year.

Kiara also showed off her baby bump at the Met Gala last year, where the actress wore a stunning Gaurav Gupta creation.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple began seeing each other during the shoot of their movie, Shershaah. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and Sidharth and Kiara managed to keep their relationship under wraps all through the shoot.

Kiara Advani, on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, revealed that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome, Italy. Kiara told host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, "You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

Kiara revealed details about the moment when Sidharth popped the question, "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah... He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."

In terms of work, Sidharth was last seen in the folklore-based fantasy The Vvaan, while Kiara was last seen in Yash's big-ticket film Toxic.