The 2027 Grammy nominations are out and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has failed to secure a spot on the list. Despite having eight entries submitted for consideration, the film did not make the cut, missing out on a chance to earn recognition at the prestigious music awards.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the film's soundtrack gained considerable popularity across the Indian subcontinent. It missed out on nominations across eight categories, including Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Song Written for Visual Media for Phir Se, Best Global Music Performance for Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya, and Best Asian Pop Music Performance for Aari Aari.

Dhurandhar 2's other entries were submitted under Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Vaari Jaavan, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Jaiye Sajana, Best Rap Performance for Destiny-Mann Atkeya and Best Remixed Recording for Hum Pyaar Karne Wale.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge was left out of Grammy nominations, India still secured representation at the global music awards. Tamil track Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram and Susha earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. This also marks the first time a Tamil song has received a Grammy nomination.

British singer-songwriter RAYE emerged as the most-nominated artist at the 2027 Grammys with 11 nods, followed by Rosalia with nine. Ella Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo received seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six apiece.

Beyonce also made history at the awards by becoming the first artist to reach 100 career Grammy nominations. She achieved the milestone with a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for Morning Dew (Donk).

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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