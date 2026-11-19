Priyanka Chopra, who is currently filming the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, surprised fans with a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. The actor who is shooting in Australia's Gold Coast revealed that she is accompanied by her daughter Malti and mother Madhu Chopra.

The first clip from the carousel showed Priyanka taking a quiet walk at the beach while listening to music. The next photo showed her daughter Malti playing on the sand, accompanied by Madhu Chopra. Another photo from the series featured Malti on the set of Bluefly, reading Priyanka's scripts.

Another video from the series captured a heartwarming moment between Priyanka and Malti as they sat for puja. The little bundle of joy was singing Gayatri Matra as Priyanka cheered her on. Other slides of the carousel showed multiple glimpses of Priyanka spending time with her daughter while also filming for her upcoming film.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Lately…in the thick of it…but in a dream location.”

Previously, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka talked about filming in Australia and how much she loves Gold Coast. “There's so much filming in Australia, especially on the Gold Coast, and it's one of my favourite places to film,” she said.

The actor continued, “It's so far away from everything, but you wake up in the morning, my daughter's here with me, and we go for a walk on the beach and grab breakfast. She loves it. I love it. It's really wonderful to be able to film here.”

About Bluefly

Directed by Nimrod Antal, Bluefly stars Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe in the lead roles. The film follows former pilot Benny, played by Russell, and U.N. interpreter Myla Reese, played by Priyanka, working together with a U.S. special-ops unit when a high-tech military aircraft vanishes in the Congo. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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